Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Harrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DAVIESS AND SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON COUNTIES At 346 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Pattonsburg, or 8 miles southwest of Bethany, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Bethany, Gilman City, Pattonsburg, New Hampton, Coffey and Martinsville. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 74 and 101. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO