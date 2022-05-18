ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Daviess, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Daviess; Harrison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN DAVIESS AND SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON COUNTIES At 346 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Pattonsburg, or 8 miles southwest of Bethany, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Bethany, Gilman City, Pattonsburg, New Hampton, Coffey and Martinsville. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 74 and 101. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...South winds with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Polk; Vernon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...South winds with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Daviess; DeKalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Putnam; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 235 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR DAVIESS DEKALB GENTRY GRUNDY HARRISON LINN LIVINGSTON MACON MERCER PUTNAM SCHUYLER SULLIVAN WORTH
ADAIR COUNTY, MO

