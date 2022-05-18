Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...South winds with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

BOURBON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO