Douglas County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Douglas, Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 22:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bourbon, Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bourbon; Cherokee; Crawford WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...South winds with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barry, Barton, Cedar, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-20 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barry; Barton; Cedar; Dade; Greene; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton; Polk; Vernon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...South winds with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adair, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Daviess; DeKalb; Gentry; Grundy; Harrison; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Putnam; Schuyler; Sullivan; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 235 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MO . MISSOURI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR DAVIESS DEKALB GENTRY GRUNDY HARRISON LINN LIVINGSTON MACON MERCER PUTNAM SCHUYLER SULLIVAN WORTH
ADAIR COUNTY, MO

