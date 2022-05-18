Mud Hens held to 2 hits in loss at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Indianapolis pitchers combined for a two-hitter Tuesday as the Indians defeated the Toledo Mud Hens 7-0 in the opener of a six-game set at Victory Field.

Toledo, which won 5 of 6 games last week at Louisville, was held hitless until Jacob Robson connected on a leadoff double in the fifth. Zack Short doubled in the eighth for the Mud Hens’ other hit.

Indianapolis first baseman Mason Martin recorded an unassisted double play in the first, snagging Jamie Westbrook’s liner and doubling off Short, who led off the inning with a walk.

Martin scored the Indians’ first run in the second inning on Cal Mitchell’s RBI single.

Indianapolis added two runs in the third with RBI singles by Ji-hwan Bae and Mitchell.

The remainder of the Indians’ runs came across in the eighth inning. Bae scored on a fielder’s choice, Martin came home on a passed ball, and Carter Bins connected on a two-RBI single.

Cody Bolton (1-1) picked up the victory in relief of opener Osvaldo Bido, striking out six and walking two in four innings of work. Toledo starter Joey Wentz (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking one in five innings.

The teams meet again at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. Matt Manning is the scheduled starter for Toledo, while Indianapolis’ starter was unannounced.