ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Legislature advances two abortion restriction bills

By Piper Hutchinson
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmJ2R_0fhivNmp00

The abortion drug Mifepristone, also known as RU486, is pictured in an abortion clinic February 17, 2006 in Auckland, New Zealand.(Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

The House Committee on Health and Welfare Tuesday approved two anti-abortion bills in bipartisan votes.

Senate Bill 342, sponsored by Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, would increase criminal penalties for abortion providers under Louisiana’s trigger laws.

Louisiana is one of 13 states with trigger laws that go into effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Under a law former Gov. Kathleen Blanco signed, abortion would become illegal almost immediately upon the overturning of Roe.

Existing statute allows for prison terms of one to five years and fines of $5,000 to $50,000 for abortion providers. Jackson’s bill increases the penalties to one to 10 years of prison time and fines of $10,000 to $100,000.

Jackson included language that would prohibit criminal penalties from being applied to women who end their own pregnancies.

While Jackson’s bill would not criminalize those who undergo abortions, abortion rights advocates point out that women who end their pregnancies could still be penalized under other existing abortion statutes.

Louisiana’s criminal code defines person as “a human being from the moment of fertilization and implantation.”

This definition could allow for prosecution of anybody who ends a pregnancy, not just abortion providers.

Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, introduced a bill to prevent such prosecutions, but the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice rejected that proposal last month.

Landry has now filed a new piece of legislation asking that  the House criminal justice committee form a study group to investigate whether Louisiana’s potential abortion ban could lead to criminal consequences for women who miscarry, experience a stillbirth, seek out an abortion or attempt to perform an abortion on themselves. The group would have to produce a  list of recommendations by February 2023.

Ellie Schilling, an abortion rights advocate, spoke in opposition to Jackson’s bill.

“This overcriminalization will wrap other people up into it,” Schilling said. “If you’re helping somebody to get out of state to have an abortion… are you going to be charged? Are you going to be thrown in jail for 10 years?”

Jackson’s bill passed 10-2, with Rep. Travis Johnson, a Vidalia Democrat, joining the Republicans on the committee in supporting it.

Johnson also voted Tuesday in favor of Senate Bill 388, sponsored by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, as the committee advanced it in a 9-2 vote. The bill would prohibit the sale of abortion-inducing medication by prescribers outside of the state.

The bill expands the definition of criminal abortion to include delivering, dispensing, distributing or providing abortifacients when the person administering the medication is not a doctor licensed in Louisiana.

In effect, the bill would ban abortion medication by mail.

The law provides for five to 10 years of prison time or a $10,000 to $75,000 fine, or both. If the pregnant person is a minor, the penalty for the medication provider could range from 15 to 50 years of imprisonment or a $15,000 to $100,00 fine, or both.

Angie Thomas, an anti-abortion advocate with Louisiana Right to Life, spoke in favor of the bill.

Thomas said she was able to obtain abortion pills online despite telling the prescribing website that she was 13 weeks pregnant, which is past the point when abortion-inducing drugs are effective.

“If they are too far along, these pills become much more dangerous and become less effective as well,” Thomas said. “I urge all of you to vote for this bill. It is about a dangerous practice and about safety of women.”

Dr. Sara Lever, an obstetrics and gynecology resident, opposed the bill.

“I love my job,” Lever said. “There are two things that I do not enjoy. The first is bad outcomes. The second is a situation like this, when a woman is at her most vulnerable point, where she has been left to feel like there are no options, like she has no control in one of the scariest times of her life.”

Lever argued that the bill would make it harder for women to access quality health care.

“I fear the proposed bill directly opposes these principles,” she said, “making women’s health care less accessible, less patient centered, less equitable, and most importantly, not more safe.”

Piper Hutchinson is a reporter with LSU Manship News Service.

Julie O’Donoghue contributed to this report.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Louisiana Legislature advances two abortion restriction bills appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana House guts abortion bill that could have sent pregnant patients to prison

The Louisiana House gutted a controversial abortion bill Thursday, removing language from it that could have sent people who undergo the procedure to prison, outlawed certain forms of birth control, and criminalized parts of the in vitro fertilization process. The rewrite has stalled the legislation, because the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, is […] The post Louisiana House guts abortion bill that could have sent pregnant patients to prison appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Anti-LGTBQ housing discrimination bill advances after second attempt

Right now, Louisiana’s anti-housing discrimination laws don’t protect against discrimination against LGBTQ residents, putting the state out of sync with federal requirements. House Bill 303, authored by Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans, looks to make it illegal in Louisiana to refuse to rent or sell housing to someone because of their sexual orientation and gender […] The post Anti-LGTBQ housing discrimination bill advances after second attempt appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Louisiana governor opposes ‘patently unconstitutional’ bill to classify abortion as homicide

Louisiana’s anti-abortion Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards has announced his opposition to state legislation that would classify abortion as homicide and criminalise in vitro fertilization, miscarriages and some forms of contraception.The governor – who has signed several anti-abortion bills into law while in office, including a ban on abortion at six weeks of pregnancy – called the proposal from a Republican state legislator “problematic” and “patently unconstitutional.”On May 11, one day before the state’s House of Representatives will debate the bill, Governor Edwards told the Baton Rouge Rotary Club that state Rep Danny McCormick’s proposal goes in the “wrong...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Deadline

Final Result Of Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In Race For PA Senate Seat May Take Weeks – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes. Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Blanco
Person
Angie Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Legislature#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Senate#D Monroe#The U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Louisiana Illuminator

With leaked draft overturning Roe v. Wade, let’s look at Louisiana’s abortion law

If the leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on a Mississippi abortion law overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, laws in place in several states will take effect. More legal challenges are expected, but Louisiana’s 16-year-old abortion law would go into effect immediately and include only limited exceptions. The Louisiana Legislature approved […] The post With leaked draft overturning Roe v. Wade, let’s look at Louisiana’s abortion law appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy