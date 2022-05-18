ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Man Shot To Death In Summerville, Berkeley County Deputies Investigating

By The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34h4bV_0fhivJFv00
FILE

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A man has died following a shooting in Summerville on Tuesday.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Gains Mill Drive in Summerville in the Windgate neighborhood.

Deputies said they received the call to respond to the shooting around 7:15 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they said they found the victim already deceased.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

SUBMISSIONS FOR ONLINE PUBLICATION

Submit an obituary HERE

Submit a local calendar event HERE

Submit an announcement:

Local news matters! Digital subscriptions are no fun. Consider supporting The Berkeley Observer CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION

Got social media? Like us on:

If you enjoy what you’re reading, please consider liking us on: Facebook , subscribing to our newsletter and following us on Twitter and Instagram . Feel free to also join our Facebook groups: Berkeley County, SC Residents: What’s On Your Mind? , Berkeley County Real Estate: Lots & Homes for Sale/Rent and Berkeley County, SC Jobs: Find a Job or Post a Job .

Psst!!! Got something to say and want to reach your neighbors? Not everyone is on social media. Check out our neighbor forum today and start a conversation. It’s easy! No registration/logging in is required to post. We’ll even amplify your forum post on Facebook to reach more people, too. [CLICK HERE TO START THE CONVO]

The post Man Shot To Death In Summerville, Berkeley County Deputies Investigating appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

Comments / 2

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: Attorneys to address Charleston pedicab crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lawyers representing a pedicab driver seriously injured in a DUI crash are discussing a lawsuit through a press conference Thursday On Friday morning, a pedicab driver was hit from behind by a sedan driven by Andrew Demetre (22), in the area of Meeting and George Streets. The Charleston Police Department charged […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wgac.com

CSRA News: Woman Shot in Aiken

A woman is undergoing treatment after being shot while driving in the 1800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway Wednesday morning. The victim called the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to report she had been shot around 9:45 a.m. Now authorities are asking the community for any tips that might lead them to the shooter or shooters. The victim was driving a white Honda Accord and authorities say the suspect or suspects could have been traveling in either direction on Jefferson Davis Highway.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Obituaries
Summerville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Charleston Police investigating assault of Haut Gap Middle student

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a student was assaulted at a Johns Island Middle School on Monday. Officers were called out to Haut Gap Middle School on Johns Island sometime around 5 p.m. after students called 911 saying someone had been assaulted. According...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Employee stole over $5K from West Ashley Target store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An employee of a Target store is facing charges after the theft of thousands of dollars from the business. According to a police report obtained by News 2, authorities responded to a West Ashley area Target store in reference to a previous theft that happened. The store’s loss prevention officer told […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Obituary#Violent Crime#Digital#Post A Job
WYFF4.com

South Carolina candle theft ring busted, sheriff says

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Five women in South Carolina are accused of running a theft ring that spanned half the state. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the arrests were made Tuesday. (Morning headlines: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Lott said employees at the Bath and Body Works...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD detains subject after she allegedly pointed gun at officers in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are on scene at Pristine View Road in West Ashley where they have detained a mental health subject with a firearm. Officers were dispatched to the area at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, in reference to a mental health subject who arrived at a residence on Pristine View Road. Police say the subject may have struck- or attempted to strike- someone on the porch with a bat, but are still investigating.
CHARLESTON, SC
wfxg.com

Person shot in vehicle along Jefferson Davis Highway

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting along Jefferson Davis Highway. According to Captain Eric Abdullah, dispatch received a call from a woman in a vehicle at 9:42 a.m., Wednesday, stating that she had been shot. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The victim has been taken to an area hospital. No word the victim's condition at this time.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
WBTW News13

Horry County murder suspect found dead after missing trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County murder suspect who was charged in a shooting in 2019 was found dead after not showing up for trial, according to officials. Taylor Ryan Strode, of Conway, was scheduled to be tried Monday for the murder of Charles Edward Lawrence but he didn’t show up, according to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston police urging golf cart safety, compliance after crashes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says the goal is education first and enforcement second when it comes to golf cart safety, following two serious crashes involving golf carts in the past few months. “We have several people who have been hurt recently in golf cart collisions, and...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Suspect hit woman with a pipe during argument

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting another woman with a pipe during an argument. Officers responded to a residence in North Charleston shortly after midnight in reference to a reported disturbance. According to the incident report, the victim said Amber Blejski, 34, had recently moved out of the residence […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Woman detained after allegedly pointing gun at officers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday detained a woman after she allegedly pointed a gun at officers then fired into the air. According to CPD, the call for a mental health incident at a home on Pristine View Road came in around 4:33 p.m. The woman allegedly tried to strike someone with a bat, then went into the home and armed herself.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Thursday headlines: SLED investigating inmate’s jump, injuries at Charleston jail

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an incident at the Al Cannon Detention Center in which an inmate received life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon. Reports suggest the inmate jumped from the second-tier balcony level of the housing unit and landed on the first floor. “Detention deputies and medical staff...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Awendaw crews responding to overturned vehicle in marsh

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw McClellanville Fire District (AMFD) is responding to an overturned vehicle on Guerins Bridge Road. Crews were on scene as of 6:33 p.m. Thursday and said that the car was in the marsh. One patient had minor to moderate injuries, according to AMFD. Editor’s...
AWENDAW, SC
WBTW News13

Florence police search for missing woman last seen in April

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in April. Nicole Sharita Kennedy was last seen April 25 in the 400 block of South Irby Street, according to police. Kennedy is 5’5″ tall and about 175 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing black tights and […]
FLORENCE, SC
The Berkeley Observer

The Berkeley Observer

1K+
Followers
230
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy