Man Shot To Death In Summerville, Berkeley County Deputies Investigating

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A man has died following a shooting in Summerville on Tuesday.

According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Gains Mill Drive in Summerville in the Windgate neighborhood.

Deputies said they received the call to respond to the shooting around 7:15 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, they said they found the victim already deceased.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led up to the shooting or if a suspect has been identified.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the victim at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

