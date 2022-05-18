ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

FBI Involved In Case Against Robin Niceta, Partner Of Vanessa Wilson

CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jrwEu_0fhivEqI00

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI is now involved in an Arapahoe County case of false child abuse allegations against an Aurora city council member. CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass first reported on Robin Niceta , an Arapahoe County social worker, who made the false accusations.

Niceta is also the partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson . Niceta apparently made the accusations against Danielle Jurinsky in retaliation for Jurinsky’s comments about Wilson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwCkg_0fhivEqI00

(credit: CBS)

According to an affidavit in the case obtained by CBS4 , the anonymous caller claimed they were a worker at one of Jurinsky’s restaurants and that Jurinsky sexually abused her child in front of the caller. But after authorities visited with Jurinsky and her family, and a visit to the child’s daycare, and multiple interviews, investigators determined “no wrongdoing on Jurinsky’s part” according to the affidavit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LbGY_0fhivEqI00

Robin Niceta (credit: Arapahoe County)

Niceta surrendered after an arrest warrant was issued for her. She is now out on bond.

RELATED: Aurora Councilwoman Responds With Fierce Words After False Abuse Accusation Allegedly Made By Vanessa Wilson’s Partner

On Tuesday, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said it will act as a special prosecutor on the case as the Arapahoe County DA filed to be removed due to potential conflicts of interest.

Comments / 0

Related
KKTV

Colorado law enforcement officer charged in daughter’s shooting death

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado law enforcement officer and his wife are both charged in the recent shooting death of their young daughter. Police rushed to a home in the Front Range town of Frederick on May 8 after getting a 911 call reporting a shooting. They found a 3-year-old child suffering critical injuries. Despite life-saving efforts at a nearby hospital, she later died. She has since been identified as Avery Elaine Eskam.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Remains of missing Colorado mom found

LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado woman went missing, her remains were recovered. On Thursday, officials with the City of Longmont and the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office provided an update on the tragic case. Rita Gutierrez-Garcia was last seen alive by friends in Longmont on March 18, 2018. Juan Figueroa Jr. was identified as a suspect early into the investigation.
LONGMONT, CO
9NEWS

Adams County deputy, wife charged in daughter's death

FREDERICK, Colorado — An Adams County deputy and his wife both face charges in connection with the death of their three-year-old daughter, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. The Frederick Police Department (FPD) issued summons to Elaine and Brett Eskam charging each of them with six counts...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Bond, CO
City
Aurora, CO
Arapahoe County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Arapahoe County, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Elijah McClain’s Mother Suing Former Lawyers, Claims Lawyers ‘Sought Media Attention For… Self-Aggrandizement Campaign’

DENVER (CBS4)– Sheneen McClain, the mother of Elijah McClain, has filed a civil lawsuit against her original lawyers, claiming they demanded nearly $4 million in attorneys fees, “engaged in wrongful conduct,” and placed their “desire for publicity and self-aggrandizement ahead of Ms. McClain’s interests and instructions.” Sheneen McClain (credit: CBS) CBS4 obtained a copy of the lawsuit which was filed Tuesday in Denver District Court. In 2019, McClain’s son, Elijah, died following a physical confrontation with Aurora police officers which involved McClain being given a dose of ketamine. Soon after the death, Sheneen McClain says she met with attorneys from the Denver firm of...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

11 People Indicted On Major Denver Auto Theft Ring; 1 Suspect, Esequiel Gomez, Still On The Run

By Danielle Chavira DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced it will prosecute 11 people accused of stealing at least 130 vehicles including camping trailers as well as firearms. The group was part of an organized crime ring. Authorities are still looking for one outstanding suspect – Esequiel Gomez, 33. The group victimized across the Denver-metro area, prosecutors say, amounting to $3 million in stolen property between Feb. 4 and May 11. The district attorney’s office says they used the money to buy methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl. The defendants allegedly used electronic key programmers to bypass key fobs for new and luxury...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
CBS Denver

Brett Eskam, Adams County Deputy, One Of 2 Facing Charges After Young Daughter’s Gun Death

(CBS4) – An Adams County Sheriff’s sergeant has been charged in a criminal case in Frederick where his 3-year-old daughter died after getting shot earlier this month. Brett Eskam, the deputy, and Elaine Eskam have each been charged in Weld County Court with 6 counts of unlawful storage of a firearm. (credit: CBS) Frederick police responded to an emergency call about a shooting in a home at 6823 2nd Street. The toddler — Avery Elaine Eskam — later died at the hospital, on May 8. (credit: CBS) The Eskams are both scheduled to appear in court in July. The Longmont Times-Call reported that Elaine was also a parent of Avery.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Hear from the target of an alleged murder-for-hire plot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Timothy Hanes, the Colorado Springs man at the center of a murder-for-hire plot, spoke exclusively with 13 Investigates Wednesday. Hanes' ex-fiance, 33-year-old Vanessa Lavaty, faces murder in the first degree-solicitation charges, a class-two felony. "In the last 20, almost 30 hours everything has just completely changed," Hanes said. "She contracted The post Hear from the target of an alleged murder-for-hire plot appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#False Accusations#Violent Crime#Cbs4#Aurora Police#Da
CBS Denver

Aurora Councilwoman Responds With Fierce Words After False Abuse Accusation Allegedly Made By Vanessa Wilson’s Partner

(CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Robin Niceta, the partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. Niceta is facing a felony charge of retaliation against an elected official. She is accused of making a false claim of child sexual abuse against City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky. “You involve my child, and it brings me to my knees, it becomes a different kind of fight,” Jurinsky told the media at a press conference Monday afternoon. The allegation was made by an anonymous caller the day after Jurinsky went on the Steffan Tubbs radio show in January speaking out...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Samuel Young Sentenced To 120 Days In Jail After Shooting Protesters During Elijah McClain Protest On I-225

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A 24-year-old man convicted of assault, attempted manslaughter and illegally discharging his gun for shooting two demonstrators during a 2020 protest in Aurora has been sentenced. Samuel Young was sentenced to 120 days in jail for the shooting that happened while he aimed at a Jeep that was headed toward the crowd on Interstate 225. (credit: CBS) Young, of Wheat Ridge, committed the crime during a July 25, 2020, Elijah McClain protest on Interstate 225. He was protesting the Aurora Police Department’s role in McClain’s death. The judge could have sentenced Young to 6 years in prison. “You have no criminal...
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Arrest Affidavit: Colorado Springs woman arrested in murder for hire plot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman faces murder in the first degree-solicitation charge after allegedly asking her boyfriend to find someone to kill her ex-boyfriend. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by 13 Investigates, Marty Jorgensen went to the police on Monday to report his live-in girlfriend, Vanessa Lavaty, had asked him The post Arrest Affidavit: Colorado Springs woman arrested in murder for hire plot appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
rockydailynews.com

2 Kids Found Safe After Being Unlawfully Taken – CBS Denver

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators say for two young children out of Thornton are back home safe after they were both taken by a man in violation of his court orders. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, an Endangered Missing Alert was activated by Thornton Police Department for 6-year-old Elizabeth “Ellie” Rensch and 3-year-old Gabriel Rensch Jr, who were both last seen in the Stapleton area of Denver around 4 p.m. May 14.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy