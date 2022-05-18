FBI Involved In Case Against Robin Niceta, Partner Of Vanessa Wilson

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI is now involved in an Arapahoe County case of false child abuse allegations against an Aurora city council member. CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass first reported on Robin Niceta , an Arapahoe County social worker, who made the false accusations.

Niceta is also the partner of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson . Niceta apparently made the accusations against Danielle Jurinsky in retaliation for Jurinsky’s comments about Wilson.

According to an affidavit in the case obtained by CBS4 , the anonymous caller claimed they were a worker at one of Jurinsky’s restaurants and that Jurinsky sexually abused her child in front of the caller. But after authorities visited with Jurinsky and her family, and a visit to the child’s daycare, and multiple interviews, investigators determined “no wrongdoing on Jurinsky’s part” according to the affidavit.

Niceta surrendered after an arrest warrant was issued for her. She is now out on bond.

On Tuesday, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said it will act as a special prosecutor on the case as the Arapahoe County DA filed to be removed due to potential conflicts of interest.