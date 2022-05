Owensboro is not the same place you visited in the past. And for natives of Owensboro who’ve since relocated, this is a very different city than the one where you grew up. While Owensboro remains a family-friendly place known for great parks, great food, and great people, a lot of aspects about our city have changed, and for the better! And we think that’s something to write home about.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO