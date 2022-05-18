ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

With cases on the rise, LA County likely to move into CDC's 'medium risk' category this week

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5dGr_0fhiv9Vu00

You may not need to wear a mask when you're on a plane, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is suggesting you do something else: get tested for COVID-19 as close to the time of your departure as possible or no more than three days before a trip.

The concern is over the rise in new cases and an uptick in hospitalizations.

The latest CDC guidance is to get tested before and after your flight, especially if you've been in high exposure situations.

"I really like that idea," said air traveler Bernice Mentzer of Washington. "I used to be a school teacher. I work with the public. I work with students. I'm always healthy and always wear my mask."

But not everyone agrees with the recommendation.

"I think it's overkill," said Pat Koenig of Los Angeles. "I really do. We've decided not to travel internationally for that reason because you have to get tested. If I have to do it domestically. That's going to hamper even more travel by air, I think."

This new guidance comes as L.A. County health officials reveal a steep rise in new infections, especially among 12- to 17-year-olds and working-age adults.

At Tuesday's L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer predicted the county will likely move into the "medium risk" category later this week.

She warned of what could lie ahead.

"Should the L.A. community level move to high, signifying very high transmission causing stress on the healthcare system, all residents and workers will need to wear their protective masks when they're indoors," Ferrer said.

She said the county is also tracking a jump in cases in retail stores, manufacturing plants and at elementary and high schools.

This as the FDA officially moves to authorize a single booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 through 11.

A CDC advisory panel will meet Thursday to review the safety and efficacy data, but if the CDC director gives the green light, boosters for this age group could be available by the end of this week.

Comments / 31

Rebecca Mitchell
1d ago

Let’s stand together and not wear masks because they don’t help it’s all lies and we have rights and we’re not giving up our constitutional rights

Reply(2)
15
Michael
1d ago

93% survival rate trust your natural immune system God gave you do not take Satan's poison vaccinations for depopulation like Bill Gates

Reply(5)
9
Debra Balcazar
1d ago

what about the 2-5 year Olds still being required to wear mas indoors and. outdoors at school. Poor kids it's not right.

Reply
10
Related
HeySoCal

LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

The growing local spread of COVID-19 was evidenced Wednesday when Los Angeles County reported 4,384 new infections, and perhaps more troubling, the number of people hospitalized surged upward. According to county and state figures, there were 363 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 327 a day...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
NBC Los Angeles

LA County COVID Hospitalizations Go Up, Meaning Masks Could Come Back

A sharp rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations has Los Angeles public health officials urging people to once again mask up in indoor public places, even if it’s not required. A lot of people have gotten used to not wearing face coverings when going shopping or to other indoor public places, now that there’s no longer a mask requirement in LA County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Manufacturing Plants#Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/17/22

In Riverside County, there were 612 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 9, hospitalizations have increased by 82% with 64. ICU cases decreased by four, with four current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported four new COVID-19 related deaths. In San Bernardino County, there...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

PHOTOS: Live centipedes, swine sausage seized from LA ports

LOS ANGELES - Federal authorities in Los Angeles Wednesday announced the recent seizures of prohibited plant and animal products being imported into the country via ocean containers and postal and express air mail. Among the shipments seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists:. -- On May 4, while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
117K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy