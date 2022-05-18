Costa Mesa vegan taqueria's hibiscus flower taco is a local favorite

"A lot of people think it's weird to hear about it. And then we tell them to try it out and they love it," said David Aguilar, the co-owner of Vegan by El Zamorano.

Aguilar says he became vegan seven years ago and when he saw there weren't many options for Mexican vegan food, he decided to go for it.

"That's why we started selling our food as a pop-up, eventually it turned into a restaurant," said Aguilar.

"It's the best vegan Mexican food ever, ever, ever, ever," said Ellen Gurzy from Westminster. "Taco Tuesday is an awesome deal. I think he get to for $6. So, we come. We love it."

"They can meet the needs of somebody who can't eat gluten. They're just fabulous," said Cheryl Kramer from Tustin.

"Come here for the tacos. Always. Vegan or not come here for the tacos," said Gurzy.