ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Rising Water Levels Have Some Minnesota Resort Owners On Edge

By Erin Hassanzadeh
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

KABETOGAMA, Minn. (WCCO) — Just along the shores of Voyageurs National Park, Jennifer Gelo is sitting watching the water creep closer — gobbling up her docks and inching towards her cabins

“It’s a little nerve wracking,” said Gelo. “Our cabins are surrounded by water. We’ve got a lot of sandbags out. It’s getting pretty dicey.”

Twenty-six years at the Sandy Point Lodge, and this is worst flooding she’s ever seen. Some cancellations are rolling in, though some are keeping their reservations.

“No matter if you own a resort or just have a house on the edge of the lake, or this is your summer getaway cabin. If you got a dock, you’re in trouble,” said Gelo.

Rachel Hopper with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says flooding is closing boat launches, impacting some camp sites, and closing parts of some parks and trails.

“We’re actually seeing the impacts statewide, which is a little surprising. Some of the most serious impacts are of course in our northern region of the state along the north shore,” Hopper said. “We are experiencing never-before-seen levels of water flow with some of those rivers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mlfu_0fhiv5z000

(credit: Jennifer Gelo)

She says the High Falls Bridge in Tettegouche State Park will be closed for a long period of time.

Closer to the cities there’s minor flooding in St. Francis along the Rum River, and it’s cresting Wednesday.

In Stillwater, there’s definitely high water that could impact your next visit. WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer tells us it’s supposed to peak Wednesday into Thursday.

But at Voyageurs National Park, backcountry campsites and trails are closed for the month, and many trails are flooded Docks at many resorts like Gelo’s are under water.

“This is what pays our bills. This is what we need,” Gelo said. “We can’t afford to stay empty.”

Many things remain open, but visitors should keep a close eye on things, which is exactly what Gelo will continue to do

“We’re just going to cling onto that and hope for the best.”

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

A Staggering Amount Of Water Has Been Flowing Into Lake Superior

In a complete turnaround from last summer, there has been an unbelievable amount of water flowing into Lake Superior this spring. As we often say, if you don't like the weather here in Minnesota, wait five minutes and it'll change, right? Well, things certainly HAVE changed here in the North Star State, at least when it comes to the amount of water in the largest of Minnesota's 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
740thefan.com

Minnesota WEEKLY #FISHING UPDATE – MAY 19, 2022

Last week’s fishing opener made many walleye anglers very happy! Jigs and minnows fished slowly in depths of 4-12 feet were very effective and are expected to remain so until the end of the month. The bays and lakes with the highest water temperatures were the most productive. Please be aware that some waters in northern Minnesota have extremely high water levels and public accesses may not be accessible.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Coolest Secret Location’ Revealed

Minnesota is full of wonders in our great outdoors. The Mississippi Headwaters, Voyageurs National Park, The North Shore, Gooseberry Falls, 66 State Parks, 10,000+ lakes, and a whole lot more. The travel team at Reader's Digest has listed the 'Coolest Secret Locations' in each of the 50 states. Any guess...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Stillwater, MN
State
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

High Water, High Risk: Conditions From Heavy Rains Are Recipe For Danger On Many MN Rivers

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — More rain means more dangerous conditions on the water. The Rum River is one of 11 Minnesota rivers flooding right now. First responders just rescued a stuck kayaker last night. Our Jeff Wagner found out why high water can be such a big risk. A trip down the river in hopes of catching some fish was plan for a group of guys at Rum River Central Regional Park. Launching their canoes in an area that is usually a horse trail was likely not part of the plan, but with the area flooded and several roads flooded in...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country Power and Xcel Energy...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Family, Friends Use Kayaks To Save 2 Teenagers Swept Out Into Northern Minnesota Lake

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — Officials in northwestern Minnesota say two teenagers who fell into a river and were swept out into a nearby lake on Thursday were saved by the quick thinking of their friends and family. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the teens fell into the Pelican River south of Detroit Lakes around 2:40 p.m. The swift current pulled the teens into Lake Sallie, leaving them roughly 100 yards from the shore in the still-frigid waters. Family and friends used kayaks to reach the teenagers and toss them lifejackets, the sheriff’s office says. Paramedics treated the teenagers on the shore and released them to their parents. The sheriff’s office advised that people beware of high water levels in rivers and lakes due to the recent snowmelt and heavy rains. They also urged people to be mindful that the waters of lakes in the Northland are still dangerously cold.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Resorts#Kabetogama#Wcco#The High Falls Bridge
WTIP

Northern Minnesota tick and mosquito outlook for the summer season

The wet conditions this spring have delayed deer tick emergence in Northern Minnesota. However, the recent warm temperatures provided the ticks with a needed boost. That isn’t welcome news for residents and visitors to Cook County. As a result, the spring routine of daily tick checks has begun. There...
COOK COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cameras Capture Young Wolf Pups Near Voyageurs National Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Researchers in northern Minnesota got their first look at this spring’s wolf pups in a pack under study in Voyageurs National Park. In a Facebook post, the Voyageurs Wolf Project said that cameras captured the pups Monday as they padded through the forest, working to keep up with their father as their mother followed behind. Researchers believe there are five new pups part of the “Paradise Pack.” This is the third litter of pups for the Paradise breeding pair in as many years. While none of the four pups in the first litter survived, two out of the...
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
OutThere Colorado

Bear spotted swimming at urban lake in Colorado, public warned

Bears are getting active around the state of Colorado, with one report prompting a preemptive warning from the Loveland Police Department. The department reported that a bear was spotted swimming at the popular Lake Loveland destination, which is located in an urbanized area. It's natural for bears to seek out water sources and sometimes those sources can be in places humans frequent. However, when bears are spotted enjoying nature in urban areas, it's important for the public not to interfere.
LOVELAND, CO
Bring Me The News

Severe storms today; frost this weekend in Minnesota

Severe storms are expected to develop in southern Minnesota Thursday afternoon, but the big question is where the warm front will be located. If the front gets up to the Twin Cities, there is potential for storms to produce large hail, damaging wind and even tornadoes. If the Twin Cities is north of the warm front, hail would be the main threat, with the greatest risk of more intense storms further south.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: Flash Flood Warnings, Large Hail In SE Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Supercell thunderstorms rumbled Thursday evening over southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, dropping hail across the area. Get the latest updates below: Update (10:05 p.m.) – A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Winona County until 2 a.m. Friday. The warning area extends from Elba to Goodview. Residents are encouraged to stay on higher ground and not drive through flood waters. ⚠️ FLASH FLOOD WARNING for Winona county until 5/20 2:00AM. TURN AROUND; DON'T DROWN! More: https://t.co/hcQdTh3wDG #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/nvHJHIA2Q1 — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 20, 2022 Update (8:40 p.m.) – A severe thunderstorm warning...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

9 Mammoth Cruise Ships Are Set to Dock in Minnesota This Summer

Minnesota may not be located on an ocean, yet nine big-time cruise ships are still set to dock here in our fair state this summer. When I hear the word 'cruise ship,' Minnesota isn't the first state that leaps to my mind. Florida, Texas, California, and even New York and Louisiana (home to New Orleans) all make sense, seeing as they're all states that have massive coastlines along either the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean or along the Gulf of Mexico.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
MINNESOTA STATE
PLANetizen

Minnesota Republicans Kill Passenger Rail, Freeway Cap Projects

The Washington Street Bridge near the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. | Arthur Greenberg / Shutterstock. The Minnesota State Senate voted earlier this month to block planning for an intercity passenger rail route connecting the Twin Cities Duluth,” reports Tim Pugmire for MPR News. The route, known as the...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Tim Walz Tours Storm Damage In Western Minnesota

BENSON, Minn. (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday visited a western Minnesota community reeling from devastating storms touched down late last week, pledging the state is behind them as residents pick up the pieces. Among them are Rick and Rhonda Flower, whose property sustained significant damage. The structure of auto repair business was completely torn down. Grain bins were left bent and broken, and severe winds also decimated where they store equipment on the 800-acre family farm. “It was devastating,” said Rick Flower of seeing the destruction for the first time. “But we’re fortunate, we’re very fortunate.” (credit: Gov. Tim Walz’s Office) For...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

‘The Water Is Rushing Too Fast:’ Four Groups Of Kayakers Rescued In Stearns County

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — The water is running too high, and too fast, on many lakes and rivers in central Minnesota. It’s creating dangerous conditions for boaters and kayakers. “We were excited because we were like, ‘Oh, the river’s flowing fast, it should be quick,’” said St. Cloud resident Christopher McDonald. What started as an exciting kayaking trip for Christopher and Stacey McDonald, ended with the couple stranded in the raging, cold Sauk Rive for nearly an hour Sunday afternoon before they were rescued by emergency crews. Christopher capsized first after hitting a tree, and Stacey went in next. “She didn’t see...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy