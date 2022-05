Last Thursday, on her first morning as a Durham City Council member, Dr. Monique Holsey-Hyman pushed back her own travel plans to make time for a constituent. She was supposed to leave for New York at noon—she’d been asked to speak at one of Columbia University’s commencement ceremonies that weekend and still needed to figure out what she was going to say—but the constituent was asking for her help, and Holsey-Hyman is not one to decline a request for assistance. She could write her speech in the car, she decided.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO