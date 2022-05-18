ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

No NBA Combine invite for Auburn’s Allen Flanigan after G League Elite camp

By Tom Green
 2 days ago
Allen Flanigan did not earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine after competing in the G League Elite Camp this week in Chicago. Flanigan missed the cut for the combine, as only seven of the 44 players who participated in the G League Elite Camp earned call-ups to the combine,...

