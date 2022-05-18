No NBA Combine invite for Auburn’s Allen Flanigan after G League Elite camp

The Arkansas men’s golf team entered the final day of the Columbus Regional on the outside of qualifying for the NCAA Championships. They finished the day moving ahead. The Razorbacks shot a 3-under par for the day, leapfrogging East Tennessee State and San Francisco to finish fourth in the 13-team Regional. Arkansas finished the tournament at 7-over par for the week, three shots behind third-place Ohio State and 17 shots behind Oklahoma State and Georgia Tech, which tied for first. The top-five finishing teams advanced to the Championships, with ETSU joining the four previous teams. Senior Segundo Oliva Pinto and junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira helped the Razorbacks on the last day, each shooting 2-under par. The NCAA Championships run from May 27 to June 1 at Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.

