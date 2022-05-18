ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral high school students might graduate without caps & gowns due to supply chain issues

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kyw8s_0fhiu0g000

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) – There’s a chance that more than 260 Cape Coral students won’t have their own caps and gowns to wear at graduation.

Seniors graduating from Ida Baker High School and Mariner High School are waiting on a shipment of caps and gowns from the school’s supplier, Herff Jones.

“We’re caught up in what looks like a nationwide problem in terms of the shortage of caps and gowns,” said Rob Spicker, Assistant Director of Media Relations at Lee County Schools. “This is not unique to us. This is happening all over.”

Herff Jones supplies all Lee County schools with graduation regalia. A message on their website says they’re running behind due to “global supply chain constraints and record labor shortages.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM HERFF JONES:

“Herff Jones is working diligently to minimize delays in fulfilling orders for graduation regalia caused by global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Regrettably, these factors have caused us to fall behind schedule. Regalia for Ida Baker High School and Mariner High School has shipped and will be delivered to the school on May 18. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused students and faculty, and are committed to ensuring that every student has their regalia to cross the stage.” – Sue Crumpton, Senior Director of Communications – Herff Jones

Ida Baker High School is short 118 gowns while Mariner High School is in need of 145.

“Sounds like they just got the delivery short end,” Spciker said.

Mariner has some extra in storage, he said, and a delivery should be here this week.

However, over at Ida Baker, it’s a different story. That’s when a teacher typed up a Facebook post, calling on his former students to step up the plate.

“As soon as I saw it, I was like you know what? Me and my little brother both graduated from here and they’re both sitting in the closet,” said Jose Rodriguez.

The Rodriguez brothers are just two of Bulldog alumnus carrying their caps and gowns into Ida Baker High, only this time it’s for someone else.

“It was just a chance for us to pass something on, you know,” Rodriguez said.

His brother’s cap and gown from 2020 is still in its packaging. The pandemic canceled his ceremony. Two years later, there’s finally a chance for someone to walk across the stage wearing it.

“I’m just looking that the guy or girl that gets it is happy with it and enjoys their graduation as much as I did,” Rodriguez said.

Herff Jones says all caps and gowns have been shipped and should be at the schools on Wednesday.

Even if they don’t make it, the district said every senior will wear a cap and gown this Saturday.

“We’re going to do everything we can to take care of these seniors,” Spicker said. “They deserve this moment, mom and dad deserve that picture. We’re going to give it to them.”

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Cap and gown shortage affects graduating seniors in Lee County

A nationwide shortage could mean high school seniors could be graduating without a cap and gown. In Lee County, both Mariner High School and Fort Myers High are short by more than 100 gowns. Both schools are asking for hand-me-downs in order for graduates to be able to wear full...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Coral, FL
Education
Lee County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
City
Cape Coral, FL
Lee County, FL
Education
Cape Coral, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Event Center sells to Boys & Girls Clubs for $1.7 million

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County paid $1.7 million for a south Fort Myers property that had been known as the Fort Myers Event Center. The nonprofit organization plans to transform the 14,500-square-foot building, which had been home to the Fort Myers Elks Lodge, into a new youth center. “I would consider it a transformational change for our organization,” said Denise Gergley, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lee County. “This will allow us to centralize some activities and expand what we’re able to offer.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Coral High School#Gowns#Highschool#Wbbh#Mariner High School#Media Relations
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier checks in as second-wealthiest county in Florida

Collier County is the second wealthiest among Florida’s 67 counties, according to a study from SmartAsset, which measured the amount of investment income being generated in each county, in addition to the per capita income and median home value. Monroe County led the way with a wealth index of 50.82, followed by Collier with 42.82, Palm Beach with 34.40, Martin with 34.13 and Indian River with 31.77. Collier boasts a per capita investment income of $78,740, a median home value of $509,800 and a per capita income of $103,865.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Next steps for $185M Cape Coral bridge renovation

County leaders are accelerating a project upgrading the Cape Coral Bridge potentially costing $185 million. The goal of these bridge upgrades are to reduce traffic crossing the bridge. Randy Cerchie is the Lee County Director of the Department of Transportation. He says “we know we ultimately have to replace the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County reminds residents of lawn watering rules

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials want to remind residents of rules and regulations when it comes to watering your lawns. Watering of lawns and landscaping in Sarasota County is restricted to certain dates and times, and everyone’s watering days are tied to their property address. The watering...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida food banks feeling the pressure of rising food costs

Southwest Florida food banks are feeling the pressure of rising food costs as more people need help feeding their families. The people at the Harry Chapin Food Bank and those at the Salvation Army and Saint Matthew’s House say demand is up because people are struggling to pay for food themselves.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee schools ending free lunch for all program

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Free lunches for all students in Manatee County public schools will end in August because the federal program funding them is expiring, the Manatee County School District announced Monday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expanded its nutrition assistance program in response to COVID-19. Beginning Aug. 10,...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy