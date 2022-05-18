Tentative Alaska budget deal would see $3,800 in cash payments

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - With the snow gone and the sun staying out longer, we can also expect the construction projects that come along with summer. Bit by bit, the State of Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT) has been working to improve University Avenue. Beginning on Friday, May 20th the stretch of University between the Mitchell Expressway and 19th Avenue will be closed. This project will widen the road, install a median and sidewalks, and relocate utilities.

