Tentative Alaska budget deal would see $3,800 in cash payments

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbortion rights supporters rally in Anchorage for a nationwide day of action. Abortion rights supporters rally in Anchorage...

RP
1d ago

Wouldn’t it be an awesome thing to find out if we can cut their paycheck in half because we think that’s what they deserve because they don’t care what we deserve then again there’s no justice system is only a criminal system in the criminals are in charge of the system

Reply(4)
11
RP
1d ago

Doesn’t everybody wonder what their gonna do with the money They’re not giving us what are they going to do with it while they tell us are we gonna be left in the dark and use it as a gravy train for the vacations

Reply
7
Wilfred Muniyan
1d ago

they are all saying how much to give us but the question is why they don't decide on cutting their salary in half they should all support that to save money

Reply
3
starvedrock.media

Alaska budget includes $3,200 PFD payouts

(The Center Square) - Alaska lawmakers passed a budget that includes a $3,200 permanent fund dividend for residents but does not include energy relief checks. The House of Representatives did not get a two-thirds majority to agree to the energy relief checks that would have given residents another $650, according to Trey Watson, communications director for the Alaska House Republican Caucus.
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska lawmakers face end of session, with budget unresolved

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska lawmakers face the end of the regular legislative session Wednesday, with a state spending package yet to be resolved. House and Senate negotiators reached a tentative agreement Tuesday that would pay residents more than $3,000. But the final amount would depend on whether the Legislature can muster the votes needed to access a key savings account. The agreement must be taken up by the House and Senate.
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $850 checks to be sent in June

Thousands of Americans are set to receive a stimulus payment from their state worth a total of $850 in June. These checks will be sent directly to Maine residents to help offset the burdens caused by inflation. Inflation rates are still over 8%, but they did drop a little from...
kfqd.com

Alaska Legislature passes bill to formally recognize tribes

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Legislature has passed a measure to formally recognize tribes in the state. The House on Tuesday voted 37-2 to accept a Senate version of the bill that passed last week. The bill next goes to Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Supporters of the bill say...
knba.org

Alaska is fighting a surge in fentanyl deaths with stronger overdose kits

A synthetic opiate called fentanyl is behind a surge of drug overdoses in Alaska. As a result, overdoses in the state have become so deadly that one of the tools used to fight them has changed. Naloxone is an overdose reversing drug that’s found in opioid emergency kits distributed by...
The Associated Press

Alaska House, Senate negotiators reach tentative budget deal

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska lawmakers tasked with negotiating a budget deal reached a tentative agreement Tuesday that would pay residents more than $3,000 this year, but the final amount would depend on whether the Legislature can muster the votes needed to access a key savings account. The tentative...
alaskasnewssource.com

California man who trafficked drugs through Alaska sentenced to 25 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A California man who distributed drugs and firearms through Alaska in 2017 and 2018 was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. In a press release, the department wrote that 49-year-old Antoine...
alaskareporter.com

Feds sue Alaska over management of Kuskokwim fisheries

The federal government sued Alaska’s state government and the state Department of Fish and Game on Tuesday, saying in a filing at the U.S. District Court in Anchorage that the state illegally opened the Kuskokwim River for salmon fishing. The lawsuit seeks an injunction to block similar future actions...
kdll.org

Hard-fought alcohol law rewrite passes

Today’s 21-year-olds were just 12 when Soldotna Republican Sen. Peter Micciche first started working on rewriting existing restrictions on Alaska’s alcohol industry. For a decade, his bill remained in limbo as bar and brewery owners poured over disagreements. But Monday, the bill cleared the Alaska Legislature. Supporters say...
alaskasnewssource.com

The heat is on across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure will keep clear skies over Southcentral and Southeast Alaska. Interior locations will also get to enjoy the sunshine as we hit Friday. There is still a concern for flooding as melting will increase with the warmer temperatures. Glennallen has been experiencing flooding conditions and is still under an advisory. A flood watch remains in effect for the Grayling to Russian Mission along the Yukon River.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Alaska Department of Transportation works on the last stretch of the University Avenue

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - With the snow gone and the sun staying out longer, we can also expect the construction projects that come along with summer. Bit by bit, the State of Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT) has been working to improve University Avenue. Beginning on Friday, May 20th the stretch of University between the Mitchell Expressway and 19th Avenue will be closed. This project will widen the road, install a median and sidewalks, and relocate utilities.
Must Read Alaska

Bernadette Wilson: More than most states, Alaska is vulnerable to billions in unexpected pension costs

STATE STILL OWES $5.5 BILLION TO THE PRE-2007 LEGACY PENSION PROGRAM. Two pieces of legislation currently before Alaska lawmakers, House Bills 55 and 220, would allow teachers, public safety personnel, and other public employees access into a poorly designed defined benefit pension system that exposes the state to significant risks of debt and unforeseen costs.
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:. The federal government is suing the state of Alaska over its...
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Senate’s plan for $5,500 in cash payments is dead, but what happens next?

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska House of Representatives voted on Saturday to reject the Senate’s budget with $5,500 in cash payments to each eligible Alaskan, sending the bill to another round of negotiations in the final days of the legislative session. A conference committee has been busy negotiating...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Alaska State Troopers increase traffic patrolling through June 6th

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Practicing safe driving is more than just assuming the “10 and 2” position on the steering wheel or keeping your eyes on the road. Now through June 6th, the Alaska State Troopers will heavily be enforcing seatbelt laws as a part of the Click It Or Ticket campaign.
kmxt.org

Alaska Fisheries Report May 19, 2022

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Izzy Ross reports on permanent protections for Bristol Bay, Anna Rose MacArthur on the Donlin Mine water quality certificate, and Miriam Trujillo on robotic sea gliders!. Permanent Protections for Bristol Bay Izzy Ross, KDLG. A coalition of Pebble Mine opponents...

