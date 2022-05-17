ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland boys lacrosse cruises over Kalamazoo Central- High school sports rewind

By Sentinel Staff
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZ4VO_0fhitefU00

The Zeeland Boys lacrosse defeated Kalamazoo Central 18-0 in the pre-regional contest in Zeeland Stadium on Tuesday night

Max Settlemeyer and Kyle Kender led the way for the Birds with three goals each.  Hunter Busscher Steven Garrison and Brayden Grassmid each added two more.  Matt Zuber, Jake Eckert, Teagan Slenk, Brody Hoekwater, David Rockel and Brody Smeyers all found the back of the net as well.

Joey DeWeerd had two assists, Devin Steggerda, Kender and Busscher also had assists. Nate Machiele and Easton Beukema pitched the shutout between the pipes for Zeeland.

The next lacrosse action for Zeeland is Thursday night at 7 pm at Rockford.

BOYS LACROSSE

Traverse City Central 13, West Ottawa 5

Cole Tulgetske had a goal and two assists to lead the Panthers. Hayden Kollewehr scored and added an assist on senior night. Trent Mulder, Brody Becker and Cooper Nienhuis also scored for WO. Caden Adkins had six ground balls and Owen Armstrong had four.

GIRLS SOCCER

Black River 4, Bridgman 4

Lily LaBurn scored three goals and Harper Gerow scored one goal. Assists went to Layne Weatherwax, Anneke Hackney, and Gerow.

Reeths-Puffer 1, Holland 0

On Tuesday night, Holland started the O.K. Green Conference Tournament with a tough loss at Reeths-Puffer 1-0. The team played hard and hit the post three different times, but could not draw even with the Rockets who scored on a long strike late in the first half.

"I was really impressed with the way our players battled the physically strong Reeths-Puffer team," said Holland coach Greg Ceithaml. "My players did everything I asked of them. I am very proud of their effort."

Holland is now 7-8-1 and will host Wyoming on Thursday evening.

BOYS GOLF

West Ottawa finishes sixth at Grandville Jamboree

West Ottawa traveled to L.E. Kaufman to compete in the Grandville Jamboree and finished sixth.  Junior Jackson Wiegerink, who finished T-14th overall, shot 42.  Sophomore Carson Witvoet added a 44, freshman Hugh Ervine shot 45, and junior Nash Bosma carded a 46.

