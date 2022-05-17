ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Zeeland West's Josh Agar returns to form in win over Zeeland East

By Will Kennedy, The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago

ZEELAND  — When Josh Agar took to the mound on Tuesday afternoon, he wasn't feeling particularly confident.

The Zeeland West lefty had been struggling to find his footing on the mound after a fantastic sophomore season where he earned first-team all-confernce and all-district in his first varsity campaign. This season had been derailed by some injuries to his fingers not allowing him to get the spin or velocity he needed on the ball.

To make matters worse, he had just thrown what was probably his worst bullpen session of the season right before he was slated to toe-the rubber against West's bitter rival Zeeland East. Once he got there though, the difficulties that 2022 has brought didn't matter much. He went out and dealt for six innings and helped his team earn a 7-0 win.

"That was probably the worst bullpen I've thrown all season before a game, even my catcher was looking a little skeptical," Agar said. "But once I got out there, I just sort of dialed in and got to work."

He wasn't just good. He was marvelous. In his six innings of work, which he only got taken out of due to pitch count rules, he allowed just five hits while walking one and striking out a stunning 13. He helped himself out at the plate too, adding two hits and an RBI to his own cause.

Dux coach Adam Locker, who recently won his 200th career game as a head coach, could sense that his team was itching to get this victory. Just a season removed from a district title and a regional playoff appearance, Zeeland West came into this doubleheader in fifth place in the OK Green.

The pitcher set the tone for the Dux to get the win. The junior wasn't only just an overpowering force physically, but he was able to stay level-headed in what can be a heated rivalry matchup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwjhJ_0fhitBGX00

"There's a lot of different emotions that go into an East vs. West game," Locker said. So to see Josh come in for one of the biggest games of the year and have the mental and physical control he did was incredible."

Agar's slider had a lot of snap to it and kept the East hitters off balance all afternoon long. But the Dux bats were thriving, earning 13 hits on the day and stealing four bases. In addition to Agar's two-hit performance, Carter Hughes led the team with three hits. Brendan Gabrion and Simon Moore matched Agar's two hits.

It took Zeeland West a bit, not breaking the scoring drought until the third inning, but then the runs kept coming in waves. The team scored in every inning from the third until the sixth frame, increasing their lead and increasing Agar's confidence with each run.

Pitching with a big lead is always helpful. On Tuesday, it let Agar relax a bit and just fire away, knowing that whatever happens, his team will still have a decent lead to fall back on.

"You're kind of pitching tentative when it's tied at zero, but when they go out and get me runs It's huge," Agar said. "I really appreciate how hard they work to get on base and to get in and score for me."

The win brings the Dux to 8-7 in OK Green play and inches them closer to their rival, who currently sit in third place with a 10-6 record in conference play. The Chix had been cruising, for the most part, this season, considering they lost 15 seniors from their conference championship season last year.

Matt Sattler, Zeeland East's coach, knows that whenever Agar is on the mound the game is up for grabs. The Chix had several passed balls help advance Dux runners into scoring position which was ultimately a large part of how they lost.

"Whenever you're playing against Josh, runs are at a premium, I don't want to say we gave them runs, but we made them easier for them to get," Sattler said. "To beat Josh you have to hold the offense down and we didn't really do a great job with that."

The second game of the doubleheader was tied 4-4 when it was called after the seventh inning because of darkness. The game will be resumed Thursday before the final game of the three-game series.

Locker and Agar alike are hoping the pitcher's performance in the biggest game of the year serves as a catalyst to help get the Dux back on track in the final stretch of the season.

"We played great baseball today and honestly the only thing I wish is that where we are today, that we were there a few weeks ago," Locker said. "They're finally playing to the potential they've had all season long, it took us a little longer to get there, but it feels good."

—Contact Assistant Sports Editor Will Kennedy at Will.Kennedy@hollandsentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @ByWillKennedy and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.

Community Policy