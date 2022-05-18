ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alvin, TX

Hats off! Alvin Community College celebrates more than 400 spring graduates

By Editor-in-Chief
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlvin Community College celebrated its annual Commencement Ceremony on May 13 at Freedom Field in Iowa Colony. More than 400 graduates crossed the stage with their degree or certificate during the ceremony. The graduates included those who finished their programs in the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022. Guest speaker...

