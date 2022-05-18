ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Drazan has a slight lead in the Republican primary for Oregon governor

By Lauren Dake
opb.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Republican primary for governor was too close to call as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Former House Republican Leader Christine Drazan was running slightly ahead of Bob Tiernan and well ahead of 17 other GOP gubernatorial hopefuls for a spot on the November general election ballot. “If trends...

CANBY, Ore. — At a small campaign office in Canby, Christine Drazan held her first news conference as the Republican nominee for Governor. “I am ready to lead our state to a stronger position and higher quality of life for all Oregonians, and I am excited to begin that race today,” Drazan said during her opening remarks.
One congressional race in Oregon remains close, most incumbents advance easily

The midterm primary was largely a good night for Oregon incumbents running for reelection to the U.S. Senate and Congress with the exception of one: Rep. Kurt Schrader who’s seeking the Democratic renomination in the 5th Congressional District. The Blue Dog Democrat, a seven-term moderate, trailed progressive attorney Jamie...
OREGON STATE
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the governor’s race to a new Congressional district seat, Oregonians cast their votes on key races in the primary which wrapped yesterday. But this year, ballots postmarked by May 17 will still be counted, leaving the outcome of some close contests still unclear. We hear from Tina Kotek, former Oregon Speaker of the House, who won the Democratic nomination in the governor’s race. We also hear from unaffiliated candidate and former Oregon state senator Betsy Johnson, who will likely compete against Kotek. Other projected primary winners we’ll also hear from: Val Hoyle in the U.S. Congressional District 4 race; Andrea Salinas and Mike Erickson in the Congressional District 6 race; Christina Stephenson in the state Bureau of Labor and Industries race; and Nicole Morrissey O’Donnell, who is poised to become Multnomah County’s first female sheriff. OPB political reporter Sam Stites will also join us to talk about the “Greater Idaho” votes in three counties.
Incumbents lead in contested DA races in Marion, Washington counties

Two hotly contested DA races — one in Washington County and one in Marion County — asked Oregonians to decide between incumbent prosecutors and more progressive candidates intent on restructuring their local criminal justice systems. The challengers have now conceded in both races, though thousands of ballots still had not yet been reported by elections officials on Thursday afternoon.
Clatsop County Primary Election results

Only 33% of the registered voters turned to the polls Tuesday May 17, in the primary election in Clatsop County. Of the 30,722 active registered voters, 10,178 ballots were cast in the primary. Ron Brown won Clatsop County District Attorney running unopposed and will not face anyone in the general...
Republicans in Oregon sense a rare opportunity in 2022: With a term-limited Democratic governor and a viable independent candidate potentially shaving away Democratic votes in November, they believe they could be primed to win the executive mansion for the first time in 40 years. The question for the Tuesday primary...
Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight

Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count.  Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to […] The post Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
ELECTION RESULTS – LABOR COMMISSIONER RACE

In the race to replace Val Hoyle as the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries, a runoff is possible. Christina Stephenson had forty-seven percent of the ballots in early results. That is below the fifty percent required to keep the race from moving on to the General Election in November. Cheri Helt is second with nineteen percent of the vote.
