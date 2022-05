Brittany Nicole Holifield, 32 of Laurel, MS passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Ellisville, Mississippi. She was born Wednesday, October 11, 1989, in Laurel, MS. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel, MS. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel and the burial will follow in Salem Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Brent Benson and Bro. Troy Hobson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.

LAUREL, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO