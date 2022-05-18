ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Aaron Judge blasts 2 HRs as Yankees edge Orioles

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1wzQ_0fhisD8c00

Aaron Judge went 4-for-5 with two home runs and drove in three runs to lead the New York Yankees to a 5-4 victory over the host Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

With the game tied 3-3 in the sixth, the Yankees took the lead when Gleyber Torres scored on DJ LeMahieu’s groundout to shortstop.

The Yankees extended their lead to 5-3 in the seventh when Josh Donaldson, who had doubled, scored on an error by shortstop Ramon Urias.

Jameson Taillon (4-1) picked up the win by allowing three earned runs on six hits with two strikeouts and a walk over five-plus innings.

Michael King struck out six of the nine batters he faced while holding the Orioles scoreless for the next three innings.

Aroldis Chapman retired the first two hitters in the ninth before allowing consecutive singles to Tyler Nevin and Robinson Chirinos followed by a double to left by Ryan McKenna that scored Nevin to make it 5-4. Chirinos advanced to third.

However, Chapman secured his ninth save by getting Cedric Mullins to pop out to third.

Spenser Watkins allowed two earned runs on four hits with a strikeout and three walks in just four innings. He was relieved by Joey Krehbiel, who gave up a run in the fifth before Dillon Tate (0-2) gave up a run in the sixth.

After the Yankees took a 1-0 lead on Judge’s run-scoring double that plated LeMahieu in the first, the Orioles tied the game on their first at-bat on Urias’ solo home run to right-center field.

Judge’s 410-foot blast to right-center field gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the third inning, but the Orioles rallied to take a 3-2 lead in the fourth. The Orioles tied the game at two when Trey Mancini scored on an error by Torres before Nevin’s sacrifice fly scored Rougned Odor.

Judge tied the game with his second home run of the night, a 422-foot blast over the center-field fence in the fifth inning.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees slugger reacts to constant boos and negative fan attention

Over eight seasons, the best batting average Joey Gallo has ever recorded was .253 back in 2019, with the Texas Rangers over 70 games. However, that was during the age of juiced baseballs, and since then, his average has never cracked .200 over an entire season. The New York Yankees don’t care about batting average, though, they care about home runs and how hard you hit the baseball in the strike zone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

3 ways Yankees can decrease Aaron Hicks’ playing time

The New York Yankees have their lineup, rotation and bullpen humming as the team blitzes forward in first place in the AL East. Even though catchers Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka rarely join the slugging party, they’ve served as valuable reminders that defense and framing play a significant role in today’s game, and that you don’t need an All-Star slugger at every position to be a complete team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Mets star Max Scherzer gets brutal injury update after exiting start vs. Cardinals

New York Mets star Max Scherzer left Wednesday’s start against the St. Louis Cardinals early with an apparent injury, prompting immediate concern from fans in Queens. Scherzer had thrown 5.2 innings before abruptly exiting the game in the middle of an at-bat. He underwent an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, and MLB insider Jon Heyman indicates that Scherzer suffered an oblique injury.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ bullpen dealt devastating injury blow

There is now a notable injury concern for the New York Yankees regarding Chad Green. The veteran reliever was forced to leave the Yankees’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday due to a right arm injury. He was brought into the game by manager Aaron Boone during the sixth inning of the contest, where he would go on to throw 11 pitches and record a pair of outs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Judge leads Yankees against the Orioles following 4-hit game

LINE: Yankees -258, Orioles +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles after Aaron Judge's four-hit game on Tuesday. Baltimore is 14-23 overall and 9-9 at home. The Orioles have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Dillon Tate
Person
Robinson Chirinos
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Aaron Judge
Pinstripe Alley

Marwin Gonzalez v. Tyler Wade, Battle for (F)Utility

The Yankees made the somewhat-surprising decision to designate longtime role player Tyler Wade for assignment after the 2021 season, eventually trading him to the Angels in November. Several months passed before the Yankees decided who would take his spot on the bench, and it turned out be one of the non-roster invitees to spring training: former Astros utilityman Marwin Gonzalez.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Brewers#The New York Yankees
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge hilariously trolls Orioles after Camden Yards cost him third homer

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge continued his torrid start to the season by terrorizing the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday night, going 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double and three RBI to lead the club to a 5-4 victory. However, Judge’s first-inning double, which traveled 399 feet to the left-field wall, would have been a home run in all other parks in the MLB– except for the newly renovated Camden Yards. After the game, Judge and Yankees manager Aaron Boone hilariously trolled the Orioles and their ballpark, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Broadcasters Not Traveling For Road Trip To Philadelphia & Washington D.C.

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a season-long 10-game road trip on Friday and at the outset of it, AM 570 L.A. Sports Radio and SportsNet LA broadcasters will not travel. “Due to a few members of the Dodgers’ broadcast team having recently tested positive for COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, the Dodgers have decided to not travel their broadcasters to upcoming games in Philadelphia and Washington,” the Dodgers announced in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Orioles take on the Rays in first of 3-game series

LINE: Rays -146, Orioles +124; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays to start a three-game series. Baltimore is 15-24 overall and 10-10 at home. The Orioles have an 8-16 record in games when they have allowed a home run. Tampa Bay...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy