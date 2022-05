Nick Saban made some saucy comments this week about Texas A&M’s recruiting tactics, and it would be a massive understatement to say Jimbo Fisher did not appreciate it. Saban spoke to business leaders at a dinner party in Birmingham, Ala. on Wednesday ahead of the World Games in the city. The Alabama coach was once again critical of the way some programs are violating the Name, Image and Likeness rules. He singled out Texas A&M and said they “bought every player on their team.” Fisher was asked about the remarks on Thursday. He was incensed.

