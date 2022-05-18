ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins keep adding late-inning runs to stifle Nationals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNFqs_0fhisBNA00

Six Miami Marlins pitchers combined on a seven-hitter and Miguel Rojas and Jesus Sanchez homered in a 5-1 victory against the visiting Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Marlins starter Cody Poteet threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and issuing one walk. He struck out four. Anthony Bender (1-3), Steven Okert, Anthony Bass, Tanner Scott and Cole Sulser followed in relief.

Nationals starter Joan Adon (1-7) was solid for 4 2/3 innings, giving up one run on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Yet he was tagged with the loss and became the first seven-game loser in the major leagues this year.

The Marlins have won back-to-back games for the first time since a seven-game winning streak ended April 30.

Washington has lost seven of its last nine games. That includes Miami’s 8-2 victory on Monday night to start the three-game series.

Rojas, who notched three hits, belted his second home run of the season in the fifth inning to open the scoring.

The Nationals had two singles and two walks in the top of the sixth, but they didn’t score. After Victor Robles singled and was picked off first, Washington loaded the bases with two outs, but reliever Steven Okert struck out Nelson Cruz on a full-count off-speed pitch.

Then the Marlins extended their lead in the bottom of the inning on Sanchez’s massive home run, his fourth of the season, off Steve Cishek. Sanchez was in the game because outfielder Bryan De La Cruz exited with a forearm contusion after the fourth inning after he was hit by a pitch.

Miami widened the lead to 4-0 in the seventh, aided by two throwing errors by the Nationals.

Washington finally got on the board after Robles reached on an infield single to begin the eighth and Cesar Hernandez doubled to move him to third. Josh Bell provided a sacrifice fly.

Miami reset the lead at four runs on an RBI single from Jacob Stallings in the bottom of the inning.

Bender was credited with his first victory since Sept. 8.

Hernandez and Robles both finished with two hits for Washington which finished with three errors.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees slugger reacts to constant boos and negative fan attention

Over eight seasons, the best batting average Joey Gallo has ever recorded was .253 back in 2019, with the Texas Rangers over 70 games. However, that was during the age of juiced baseballs, and since then, his average has never cracked .200 over an entire season. The New York Yankees don’t care about batting average, though, they care about home runs and how hard you hit the baseball in the strike zone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Washington State
Miami, FL
Sports
FOX Sports

Judge leads Yankees against the Orioles following 4-hit game

LINE: Yankees -258, Orioles +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles after Aaron Judge's four-hit game on Tuesday. Baltimore is 14-23 overall and 9-9 at home. The Orioles have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Tanner Scott
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Steven Okert
Person
Anthony Bass
Person
Steve Cishek
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Nelson Cruz
WCVB

Red Sox routed by Astros in Boston, as Houston hits 5 homers in 2nd inning

BOSTON — Red Sox starter Nathan Eolvaldi needed just five pitches to get the Astros out in order in the first inning Tuesday night. Houston responded by hitting five home runs off him as part of a nine-run second to tie the MLB record for most homers in an inning, ending his night on its way to routing Boston 13-4.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Braves
FOX Sports

Marlins begin 3-game series against the Braves

LINE: Braves -125, Marlins +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Atlanta Braves to start a three-game series. Miami has gone 9-10 in home games and 17-20 overall. Marlins pitchers have a collective 3.36 ERA, which ranks sixth in MLB play. Atlanta is 10-11...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy