Red Land jumped out to an early lead and blew things open with a huge fourth inning in a lopsided 14-5 victory against Gettysburg Wednesday. The Patriots led 6-0 after the second inning but the Warriors answered with five runs in the top of the fourth inning. The Patriots put up an eight-spot in the bottom half of the fourth inning to pull away and ultimately seal the win.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO