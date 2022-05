Two Thors stand side-by-side in a new image from Thor: Love and Thunder. The photo, released by Marvel via Empire, shows Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), in his new blue and gold costume, standing side-by-side with The Mighty Thor, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), wielding Mjolnir for the first time in the film. You can see the photo below. Speaking to Empire, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi suggested that the Odinson will take some time to adjust to seeing his old love wielding his old weapon, and Jane has changed as well in the years since the two of them last met.

