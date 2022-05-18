ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cardinals nip Mets to split doubleheader

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlxoH_0fhirucI00

Tyler O’Neill salvaged a rough doubleheader by beating out the go-ahead infield single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Tuesday night for the visiting St. Louis Cardinals, who beat the New York Mets 4-3 to earn a split of the twin bill.

In the opener, five Mets pitchers combined on a five-hitter in a 3-1 win.

The Mets tied the second game in the bottom of the eighth before the Cardinals took the lead in the ninth. Brandon Donovan drew a leadoff walk against Joely Rodriguez (0-2), stole second with one out and took third on a passed ball before Rodriguez walked Dylan Carlson.

Adam Ottavino entered and struck out pinch-hitter Nolan Arenado before O’Neill — who struck out three times in each game Tuesday — hit a check-swing grounder to third base. Eduardo Escobar appeared to have trouble getting the ball out of his glove before firing to first just after O’Neill crossed the bag, allowing Donovan to score the go-ahead run.

The Mets threatened in the ninth against Giovanny Gallegos, who walked pinch-hitter Dominic Smith with one out and gave up a single to Luis Guillorme. However, Gallegos struck out Mark Canha and Francisco Lindor to record his seventh save.

Ryan Helsley (2-0) earned the win despite allowing the tying run in the eighth, when he walked Lindor with one out and appeared to strike out Escobar for the third out before Escobar reached on a passed ball. Jeff McNeil laced the game-tying RBI single two pitches later.

Paul Goldschmidt had a pair of RBI doubles, including a go-ahead hit in the fifth inning, two batters after Tommy Edman laced an RBI triple. Goldschmidt finished with three hits while Andrew Knizner added two hits for St Louis.

Canha (first inning) and Escobar (fourth inning) hit solo homers for the Mets.

Cardinals starter Steven Matz allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out seven over five innings. Mets starter Taijuan Walker gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 shortstop trade options the St. Louis Cardinals should consider

The St. Louis Cardinals have a shortstop problem. There are a few internal candidates, but is the best option to go outside the organization for a solution?. The St. Louis Cardinals finally determined Paul DeJong‘s bat was so flaccid they needed to send him back to … well, the Redbirds – the actual ones in Memphis. Something had to change at the shortstop position, and the short-term plan is to give Brendan Donovan and Edmundo Sosa opportunities to earn the starting job.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Could the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a reunion with Matt Carpenter?

Could the St. Louis Cardinals pursue a reunion with Matt Carpenter? It may seem unlikely, but it’s not as crazy as you might think. OK, let me get ahead of this. After how Matt Carpenter performed with the St. Louis Cardinals in recent seasons, a reunion would seem to make little sense. But his numbers in Triple-A this season – .275/.379/.613 in 21 games – perhaps reveal that he may have turned a corner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
FanSided

Boston Red Sox: An offer Xander Bogaerts can’t refuse

As the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts continue to work out a deal, a speculative contract could keep him in Boston: $32 million per year for 5 years. When Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts hit a home run in the eighth inning, he’d already heard the chants: Re-Sign Xander.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees slugger reacts to constant boos and negative fan attention

Over eight seasons, the best batting average Joey Gallo has ever recorded was .253 back in 2019, with the Texas Rangers over 70 games. However, that was during the age of juiced baseballs, and since then, his average has never cracked .200 over an entire season. The New York Yankees don’t care about batting average, though, they care about home runs and how hard you hit the baseball in the strike zone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

LINE: Mets -198, Cardinals +167; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. New York is 11-8 at home and 24-14 overall. The Mets are 19-5 in games when they record eight or more hits. St. Louis is 20-16 overall and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Adam Ottavino
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Andrew Knizner
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Dylan Carlson
Fstoppers

Video Shows Camera Operator Hit in Head by Home Run

During the May 16 Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game, Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta turned on a Craig Kimbrel fastball, lifting it for a home run over the right field fence. Unfortunately, the ball came down on the head of a camera operator standing on top of the outfield wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Mets face the Cardinals leading series 2-1

LINE: Mets -161, Cardinals +139; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets bring a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals. New York is 25-14 overall and 12-8 in home games. The Mets are 19-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Mets Pitchers#The New York Mets
Yardbarker

Cardinals vs. Mets Game 2 Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, May 17 (St. Louis Valuable Underdog in Doubleheader)

Mets: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8 (Over -105/Under -115) Matz struggled in his first start against his former club, going only four innings while allowing four runs on six hits, but the Mets have been below average against lefties this season. New York is hitting just .204 against southpaws this season and Matz is in line for some positive regression from his 6.40 ERA. He has a FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) of 4.06, meaning that with help from his (elite defensive) teammates behind him his ERA should trend downwards.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

O's Harvey suspended 60 games by MLB for drug distribution

NEW YORK --  Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse, a punishment stemming from his admission of providing opioids to a teammate who fatally overdosed. The former New York Mets star also admitted...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Cubs: Heyward to IL, Menez, Morel, Hughes on the Move

On Tuesday, reports surfaced in the morning that No. 21 ranked prospect INF/OF Christopher Morel and LHP Brandon Hughes were on their way to the big leagues. Those reports proved true on Tuesday afternoon as the Chicago Cubs made the moves official. In order to make room for both Morel...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Suspended 80 Games For Positive PED Test

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher J.C. Mejia has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for violating the sport's PED policy. Mejia, who made two appearances with the Brewers this season, is the second Milwaukee player to be suspended for PEDs in 2022. Catcher Pedro Severino was served an 80-game ban last month for testing positive for Clomiphene, an estrogen modulator which increases testosterone.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FOX Sports

Judge leads Yankees against the Orioles following 4-hit game

LINE: Yankees -258, Orioles +211; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles after Aaron Judge's four-hit game on Tuesday. Baltimore is 14-23 overall and 9-9 at home. The Orioles have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
WCVB

Red Sox routed by Astros in Boston, as Houston hits 5 homers in 2nd inning

BOSTON — Red Sox starter Nathan Eolvaldi needed just five pitches to get the Astros out in order in the first inning Tuesday night. Houston responded by hitting five home runs off him as part of a nine-run second to tie the MLB record for most homers in an inning, ending his night on its way to routing Boston 13-4.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees cut minor leaguer for allegedly selling stolen equipment

The New York Yankees cut a fairly highly-touted minor league prospect last week for a very unusual reason. The Yankees released outfield prospect Jake Sanford last week over allegations that he stole teammates’ equipment and attempted to sell it online, according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com. Sanford supposedly stole bats and gloves and tried to sell them, and “repeatedly hounded” his teammates for their equipment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy