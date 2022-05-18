ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Marcell Ozuna belts 2-run HR in Braves’ shutout win over Brewers

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Tucker Davidson pitched five scoreless innings in his first start of the season and Marcell Ozuna ripped a two-run homer to lead the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Davidson (1-0), recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Gwinnett, allowed three hits in five innings, walking three and striking out three. Before being sent down, Davidson allowed five runs on five hits in 2 2/3 innings in his only relief appearance.

Atlanta scored an unearned run in the fifth and Ozuna made it 3-0 with two outs in the eighth with his sixth homer, a 421-foot shot to left off Brad Boxberger, who walked Ronald Acuna Jr. to open the inning.

Milwaukee loaded the bases in the bottom half of the fifth when A.J. Minter walked two and Will Smith relieved with two outs and walked Rowdy Tellez. But Smith retired Lorenzo Cain on a bouncer to third.

Kenley Jansen pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save in nine opportunities.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser (3-4) allowed just one unearned run on four hits in six innings, striking out six and walking two. Milwaukee, which stranded 10 Tuesday night, has scored just one run in the first two games of the series, but managed to win the opener 1-0 on a run-scoring wild pitch.

The Braves pushed across an unearned run in the fifth. Adam Duvall and Dansby Swanson reached on consecutive one-out singles. Third baseman Mike Brosseau misplayed Acuna’s chopper, allowing Duvall to score from second. Houser avoided further damage when Matt Olson bounced into an inning-ending double play.

Milwaukee threatened in the seventh when Brosseau singled, then stole second with two outs and continued on to third when the throw got away. But Minter fanned Kolten Wong to end the inning.

Brewers left fielder Tyrone Taylor prevented a run in the sixth with a fully extended diving grab of Ozuna’s one-out sinking liner, which was followed by Ozzie Albies’ double off the wall in right-center.

–Field Level Media

