WePlay Academy League Season 4 to include $100k prize pool

Developmental squads for some of the biggest teams in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will complete in WePlay Academy League Season 4.

The competition will feature a $100,000 prize pool, with the top team receiving $45,000.

Pool play will run May 24 to June 6, with the 14 teams divided into two groups for a round robin of best-of-one matches. If tiebreakers are necessary, they will be played on June 7.

The two group winners will move straight into the playoffs, the two last-place teams will be eliminated, and the other 10 teams will enter the “gauntlet-style” play-in stage.

Teams will be seeded in the play-in stage, held June 9-12, based on their group results. Sixth-place teams will need to win four times to reach the playoffs, fifth-place teams will need three wins, fourth-place teams will need two wins and second-place teams will need just one win.

Two teams will advance from the play-in stage, contested with best-of-three matches, to the double-elimination playoffs.

The playoffs, beginning June 24, will feature only best-of-three matches. The final is set for June 26.

The teams competing in the WePlay Academy League Season 4 will be NAVI Junior, Young Ninjas, mouz NXT, BIG. OMEN Academy, Astralis Talent, Fnatic Rising, OG Academy, 00Prospects, Apeks Rebels, Young Gods, FURIA Academy, Spirit Academy, Eternal Fire Academy and Outlaws.

Ukraine-based WePlay Esports will oversee the competition, which will be broadcast in English, Russian and Ukrainian.

–Field Level Media

