Badger softball ready for the 'big stage'

MADISON, Wis. — Outgoing UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the university. The news comes after several recent public-facing events celebrating her time at the university, including a day at the Memorial Union Terrace for a final round of ice cream, music and goodbyes with students and staff. Blank also attended UW-Madison’s 2022 commencement ceremony at Camp Randall over the weekend.
After a cancer diagnosis, the lucky individuals go into fight mode with the promise of treatment or a cure. That's not the reality for nearly 50,000 Americans who will die this year from pancreatic cancer, according to cancer.org. Two sisters know this, and need your help to keep their brother's mission alive. They ultimately hope others, facing this disease, will have the chance he didn't get.
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County law enforcement officials say a 19-year-old man who died of a gunshot wound over the weekend was killed when another man accidentally shot him with an AR-15. Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office first responded to the 10000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue in Blue Mounds shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot injury. When deputies arrived, they found six people inside the home, one of whom had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
MADISON, Wis. — An error on teacher contracts is piling on to a list of grievances Madison Teachers Inc. has with the Madison Metropolitan School District. MMSD issued contracts to its teachers and support staff over the weekend with incorrect salary information for the 2022-2023 school year. The contracts mistakenly listed lower salaries than what staff members are currently making, MTI leaders claim.
MADISON, Wis. — Court officials have scheduled a plea hearing for one of the defendants charged in connection with the fatal shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott in August 2020, according to online court records. Andre Brown, 18, is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as party...
BARABOO, Wis. — If you’re in an emergency situation in Sauk County, you now have a new way to get in contact with first responders. Sauk County is now offering text-to-911 services, officials announced Wednesday. While a call to 911 is still preferred, those who can’t make a call because of their situation can send a text instead.
MADISON, Wis. — In opening statements Tuesday morning in Khari Sanford’s murder trial, state prosecutors laid out a motive against Sanford built on family tensions, alleging Sanford “hated” his girlfriend’s parents before planning their death on March 30, 2020. “The evidence in this case, as...
BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man who police said was shot and killed in the Village of Blue Mounds Sunday. Marshall Iverson, 19, of Mount Horeb, was pronounced dead at the scene of an alleged shooting in the 1000 block of Blue Mountain Avenue. Officials did not reveal the cause of Iverson’s death and said an autopsy is pending further study.
MADISON, Wis. — An Edgerton man charged with killing his mother in a drunk driving crash on Madison’s west side last month “smelled like a distillery” and needed help to walk to a nearby ambulance after the crash, according to first responders who responded to the scene.
FITCHBURG, Wis. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire in a Fitchburg apartment building late Tuesday night. Units were called to the building at 2118 Red Arrow Trail in Fitchburg just before midnight after a resident called 911 after seeing smoke in the hallway. The crews who were first to arrive at the building confirmed there was a fire on the second floor of the building, which had quickly spread to the hallway on that floor.
