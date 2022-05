US officials are considering arming the Ukrainian military with advanced anti-ship missiles, the Reuters agency has reported.Citing Biden administration officials, the report says the White House could offer Kyiv Boeing Harpoon and Naval Strike missiles with which to target the Russian Black Fleet, which is currently blockading Ukrainian ports.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of using food as a weapon by holding "hostage" supplies for not just Ukrainians, but also millions around the world.Officials are said to believe the arms could help force Russian ships away from Ukrainian territory and allow shipments of grain and other agricultural...

MILITARY ・ 40 MINUTES AGO