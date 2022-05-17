ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Ashland softball's season comes to an end with district semifinal loss to Springfield

By Larry Stine
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago

TOLEDO — The Ashland softball team may have felt like it got out on the wrong side of the bed.

Springfield’s Mady Yackee spun a three-hit shutout as the Blue Devils took advantage of four Arrows errors to earn a 10-0 five-inning Division I district semifinal win Tuesday at the Scott Sports Complex at the University of Toledo.

The loss ended Ashland’s outstanding season at 18-5 overall.

Errors plagued Ashland from the start, as pitcher Brandilyn Reymer gave up an unearned run in the first inning due to a dropped fly ball, which would have been the third out in the inning.

Two more errors in the third inning by Ashland helped Springfield (21-6) score two more unearned runs to take a 3-0 lead. Reymer eventually gave up her lone earned run of the game in the fourth inning on a home run to left by Blue Devils freshman Kenya Crowley.

The senior finished with two strikeouts while yielding four hits.

“She really truly did throw well,” said Ashland coach Mindy Baker. “It was just unfortunate. We just had girls who were very tight and tense and just couldn’t make the plays they normally would make.”

Baker made a couple of defensive moves before the game to try to shore up the defense, but it didn’t help nearly enough.

“We’ve had to make a lot of different changes throughout the season because of injuries and other things,” Baker said. “Unfortunately, that makes the girls have to adjust, but they usually do.”

Arrows freshman Makaree Chapman relieved Reymer in the fourth inning but had difficulties spotting the ball, issuing five walks in the inning as Springfield scored four more runs. The Blue Devils ended the game in the fifth, scoring two unearned runs due to an Ashland throwing error.

Yackee shined in the circle, striking out eight, not allowing any walks and giving up singles to Reymer, Hailey Lang and Hannah Miller.

“I mix it around, but I think it helps knowing my defense is behind me and just getting those first-pitch strikes and getting ahead so I can play around with pitches,” Yackee said. “It was good to be out here, especially because hopefully this is the future college I’m going to.”

The loss brought an end to the high school playing careers of seniors Reymer, Kristen Stromack, Hannah Miller, Cerena Miller, Averi Iceman and Sidnee Heichelbech. The group helped Ashland win the Ohio Cardinal Conference championship this season for the first time since 2014.

“We had a lot of fun this season, and to end on this note it’s kind of sad, but I’m very proud of the team,” Baker said. “We’ve done a lot of great things over the years. The last two we’ve had 38 total wins, so a lot of talent on this team, a lot of successes, but today just wasn’t our day.

“The seniors are great girls, and they set a lot of records over the last couple of years that probably nobody thought was going to happen. Just see a bunch of talented girls who will continue to be successful no matter what they do in life because they’re driven and they’re motivated.”

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Ashland softball's season comes to an end with district semifinal loss to Springfield

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

