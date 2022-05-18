ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic Moment: Orlando wins lottery, lands No. 1 pick

By ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CHICAGO — Orlando Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman was supposed to be at the podium for the NBA draft lottery. He benched himself in favor of coach Jamahl Mosley. “I haven’t been very good at this,” Weltman said. “Coach was feeling lucky and we let him...

www.wralsportsfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic “living his best life” after Mavs destroyed Devin Booker, Suns

Almost everyone expected the Phoenix Suns to destroy the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The first-seed Suns were led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul, while the fourth-seed Mavs could only really rely on Luka Doncic. After going down 0-2 to start the series, the Mavs defied the odds and proved everyone wrong, coming out of the series victorious in Game 7.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Orlando, FL
Basketball
City
Memphis, FL
City
Miami, FL
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Georgia State
Orlando, FL
Sports
FOX Sports

Fixing the NBA Draft Lottery: Embarrass the owners! I What's Wright?

Nick Wright suggests NBA owners for consistently struggling franchises should be forced to present resumés at the NBA Draft Lottery to publicly shame them and disincentivize tanking. A team like the Sacramento Kings, for example, would be required to present its consistent position in the lottery to prevent owner Vivek Ranadive and the front office from tanking every year.
NBA
Yardbarker

Knicks Stealing Jalen Brunson From Luka Doncic's Mavs? 'A Shock,' Says Insider

According to a report from the New York Post , the New York Knicks' quest for Jalen Brunson might be over before it ever officially gets underway. A league source has apparently set out to wake up Knicks fans from their dreams of Brunson running the point in New York, telling Marc Berman that they'd be "shocked" if Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban didn't do everything in his power to keep him in the Lone Star State. A sign-and-trade would be the most viable option for Brunson to make the switch, as the Knicks would have to dispose of several hefty, one-year-remaining contracts (i.e. Derrick Rose, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks) to make a noticeable splash this offseason. But Cuban has hinted that he's not interested in such a transaction.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Dwight Howard
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
56K+
Followers
59K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy