ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

New Abilene nonprofit hosts ‘ruck run’ to help Big Country Vets

By Abby Green
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lBwH9_0fhiptnz00

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A new nonprofit in Abilene, geared towards Veterans of the Big Country, is putting on a different kind of race to raise funds and awareness for a good cause. It’s called a ‘ruck run.’

Spence Pittman described the ruck run as marching with your best buds, wearing an 80-pound backpack. Ruck Runs are something Pittman and his new nonprofit, Embrace the Ruck Foundation , do frequently. They are a group of eight service members aiming to help other Vets find their purpose outside of the service.

“We can get together and ruck,” Pittman said. “I think that’s the best thing for families who have lost loved ones and veterans outside of service.”

Military, family members get free admission to Abilene Zoo for ‘Zoolute’ event

Pittman told KTAB/KRBC that his personal goal and hope with this nonprofit is to carry on the memory of his grandfather, Lieutenant Joseph ‘Pete’ W. Spence, Phd, who died while serving. His goal is similar to that of Donna Kleman, President of Surviving Families of Fallen Warriors .

“We lost our daughter while serving. She had three tours in Iraq and she is a recipient of the bronze star,” Kleman said.

Kleman said she was left with two choices when her daughter passed away.

“I could either drop dead of a broken heart,” Kleman began, “or I could move forward and carry on her legacy.”

Abilene’s first pride parade, festival rescheduled for 2022 after COVID cancellation

Kleman and her husband founded Surviving Families of Fallen Warriors in Abilene to do just that.

“It’s all funded through the run that we do the OORAH Warrior 5k running free run,” Kleman said.

The nonprofit’s president said they also received help this year from a new partner.

“We’re partnering with Surviving families of Fallen Warriors and a few other sponsors,” Pittman said.
The two organizations decided to team up to reflect upon and meet their goals.

Wounded Warrior Program supports ‘invisible wounds’ at Dyess Air Force Base

“Being able to carry that wait signifies, not only the actual physical weight, but also the mental weight that a lot of service members do carry,” said Shaunassy Jones, Event Coordinator for Embrace the Ruck Foundation.

The run will take place Saturday, May 21 at Nelson Park. It will include a Family Fun Run and Rucking for Vets. The 5K is dedicated to Lt. Col. William E. Dyess, namesake of Dyess Air Force Base.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Abilene Zoo hosting "Zoolute" for Armed Forces Day Saturday

ABILENE- The Abilene Zoo is collaborating with National Armed Forces Day to host “Zoolute” this Saturday. On May 21, 2022, the Abilene Zoo will host “Zoolute”, to honor the men and women who serve in the military. The opening ceremony will include Dyess Air Force Base leaders and will kick off the event at 9:00 a.m. The itinerary for the day: 9:00 a.m.- Opening Ceremony 10:00 a.m.- Appearance by the Animal Ambassador at the Lakeside Pavilion 11:00 a.m.- Band Performance at the Lakeside Pavilion 11:30 a.m.- Lunch 12:00 p.m.- Cougar Keeper Chat 1:00 p.m.- Colobus Monkey Keeper Chat 2:…
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Animal assistance across the Big Country offered as Mesquite Heat fire displaces families, animals

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many rural properties have been caught in the path of the Mesquite Heat fire. Where lands are destroyed, families have difficulties locating shelter, then pets and livestock are often displaced. Celinda Snyder, Co-Owner of Little Bit Ranch & Rescue, was returning to Abilene with a longhorn when she heard the […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Abilene, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Free#Charity#Big Country Vets#Abilene Zoo#Ktab Krbc#Covid
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene Animal Shelter in urgent need of foster families

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter issued an alert Tuesday, stating its urgent need for additional foster homes. According to a release from the Abilene Animal Shelter, it is in need of temporary foster homes for 36 dogs who are set to be flown to their forever families at the end of the […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene hit by EF-2 tornado 3 years ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three years ago, an EF-2 tornado devastated hundreds of families in south central Abilene. On May 18, 2019, the tornado touched down and damaged homes in several neighborhoods, primarily located off S 7th Street. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. In the days following, the Community Foundation in conjunction with United Way, created […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Iraq
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gusty Winds Fuel Wildfire Near Abilene, Texas, and U.S. Southwest

More than 5,000 firefighters battled multiple wildland blazes in dry, windy weather across the Southwest on Thursday, including a fire that has destroyed dozens of structures in Texas and another that’s picking up steam again in New Mexico. Evacuation orders remained in place Thursday for residents near the wildfires...
ABILENE, TX
myfoxzone.com

Wildfire spreads to 9,613 acres in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE (6:24 p.m. May 19): Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams issued a correction to the previous number of estimated homes lost: "27 homes +/- destroyed. Earlier counts of 50-60 are wrong. Nine county residents are housed at the Beltway shelter." UPDATE (1 p.m. May 19): The...
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Big Country Airfest 2022 canceled due to ‘wildfire contingency operations’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Big Country Airfest 2022, which was initially scheduled to take place in Abilene this weekend, has been canceled due to ‘wildfire contingency operations’ at Abilene Regional Airport. Airfest organizers made the cancellation announcement Thursday afternoon, as the Mesquite Heat Fire continued to burn in Taylor Country, growing to an estimated 7,000 […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Habitat for Humanity to reopen revamped ReStore

Saturday May 21st you are invited to celebrate with Habitat for Humanity Abilene as they usher in the future while working to create a world where everyone has a decent home. The nonprofit is reopening a revamped version of the ReStore with a community event combining good fun with a great cause!
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy