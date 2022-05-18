ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Ted Budd wins N.C.’s U.S. Senate GOP primary

By David Larson - Carolina Journal
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RfyGw_0fhipq9o00
ongressman Ted Budd speaks to the crowd at former President Donald Trump's Save America rally on April 9, 2022 in Selma, N.C.

RALEIGH — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, who currently represents N.C.’s 13th Congressional District, has won the Republican primary for the state’s U.S. Senate race, according to the Associated Press, the New York Times, and CNN. Budd’s candidacy was given a major boost over key rivals after an endorsement by former President Donald Trump and big spending on his behalf by the Club for Growth PAC.

The North Carolina Republican Party tweeted: “Congratulations to Ted Budd, winner of the U.S. Senate Republican Primary! NC is ground zero for defeating the radical Democrats, reclaiming the Senate majority. Ted Budd will lead the way in November, taking our Family First, conservative values to DC !”

NC GOP Chair Michael Whatley added, “Congratulations to @TedBuddNC – a proven conservative who will be tough on China and Russia, protect our southern border and fight inflation and high gas prices.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, who will become the “senior senator from North Carolina,” congratulated Budd, saying, “Congratulations to my friend @TedBuddNC on winning the GOP nomination. Ted is a proven conservative problem solver, and I will be doing everything I can between now and November to help make sure he is elected NC’s next U.S. Senator.”

In the early days of the race, former Republican governor of North Carolina Pat McCrory held a significant lead, but Budd consistently whittled away at this advantage. In January of this year, a Civitas poll found McCrory still on top, with 24% of the vote to Budd’s 19%. But in late polling it became clear Budd’s momentum had carried him far ahead of his rivals. A May poll from the Hill had Budd at 43% and McCrory 27 points behind with 16%.

Now Budd will look ahead to the November general election where he will face former N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, who is the presumptive winner of the Democratic nomination.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Rep. Madison Cawthorn loses N.C. GOP House primary

North Carolina state Sen. Chuck Edwards defeated Rep. Madison Cawthorn to win the Republican nomination for the state's 11th congressional district on Tuesday, according to a Cawthorn campaign spokesperson who said the congressman called Edwards and conceded the race. Why it matters: Cawthorn's loss comes after an avalanche of scandals...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: This is the Republican Senator determined to bury Madison Cawthorn

Thom Tillis is not someone who particularly riles up voters on either side of the aisle. When the North Carolina Senator spoke at a Republican rally in Fayetteville 2019, he was met with boos for being insufficiently conservative.Conversely, while his 2014 race against incumbent Democratic Senator Kay Hagan was the most expensive race in history at the time, his Democratic opponent Cal Cunningham raised far less than Amy McGrath or Jamie Harrison in their 2020 suicide missions against Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham. This, despite the fact that by all usual metrics Cunningham had a better chance of beating Tillis...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Teen Vogue

2022 Midterms: These Senate and House Races Will Determine Control of Congress

The stakes are high for the 2022 midterms. President Biden’s approval rating has dropped and Democrats are preparing to fight a potential red wave. With Democratic control of the House and Senate in the balance, Biden’s ability to continue to push his agenda is at risk. Currently, Democrats hold a 12-seat majority in the House and have a tie-breaking vote in Vice President Kamala Harris in the Senate. These thin majorities mean every race counts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
State
North Carolina State
WSAZ

Booker wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAZ) - Charles Booker has won the Democratic nomination Tuesday for the U.S. Senate in the Kentucky primary election, according to the Associated Press. Booker’s victory comes after his defeat in 2020, where he narrowly lost his party’s nomination to Amy McGrath. McGrath was later defeated by...
KENTUCKY STATE
Axios

GOP goes after North Carolina Dem before U.S. Senate primary

National Republicans began their campaign to defeat North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley Friday, before many North Carolinians have even cast a ballot in the primary election to determine the Democratic nominee. Why it matters: The attack offers a glimpse into the fierce and expensive campaign to come as...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Pat Mccrory
Person
Donald Trump
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania: U.S. Senate seat in GOP primary too close to call

(The Center Square) – As Wednesday morning dawned, just a few hundred votes separated the leading candidates in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania. And with it, another possible setback in the toughest referendum yet for former President Donald Trump. His pick in this battleground...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Republicans Oust Trump-Backed, Scandal-Plagued Congressman Madison Cawthorn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -North Carolina Republicans on Tuesday voted to end controversial freshman congressman Madison Cawthorn's time in office on Tuesday, after a string of self-inflicted controversies turned major figures in their party against him. A nude video, claims he was invited to a cocaine-fueled Washington orgy by leaders he respected,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Gop#Senate Republican#The Associated Press#The New York Times#Cnn#The Club For Growth Pac#The U S Senate#Democrats#Nc Gop#Civitas
Washington Examiner

Trump-endorsed Rep. Ted Budd wins GOP Senate nomination in North Carolina

Rep. Ted Budd, one of the first candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump in the 2022 cycle, won the Republican Senate nomination in North Carolina on Tuesday. Several television networks called the primary race for Budd, who has for months led the Republican field to replace the retiring Sen. Richard Burr in polls, after a slow start in a crowded primary. Budd, a gun store owner who first won his central North Carolina House seat in 2016, will likely go on to face Cheri Beasley, a Democratic former chief justice of the state Supreme Court, in the general election.
POTUS
International Business Times

No Winner Yet In Pennsylvania's Hot U.S. Senate Republican Primary, Key Midterm Matchup

Pennsylvania's hotly contested U.S. Senate Republican primary between TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive David McCormick was still undecided on Wednesday, after a technical error delayed the counting of thousands of ballots. Oz, whose candidacy was propelled by a late endorsement from former President Donald Trump,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Sen Thom Tillis and Rep Adam Kinzinger celebrate Madison Cawthorn’s primary defeat in North Carolina

Republican Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who devoted much of his political machine to defeating freshman Representative Madison Cawthorn, celebrated his Republican primary defeat on Tuesday evening. Mr Tillis had endorsed state Senator Chuck Edwards ahead of the primary and had aggressively targeted Mr Cawthorn. A super PAC affiliated with Mr Tillis spent $300,000 on an ad campaign entitled “Mr Cawthorn’s lies.” Early election results show Mr Edwards likely beat Mr Cawthorn in the state’s 11th district.Mr Cawthorn, who won a special election to replace Representative Mark Meadows in 2020, faced numerous legal troubles, such as driving with a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Madison Cawthorn gives final ode to Trump as he loses North Carolina primary

The youngest member of the US House of Representatives just lost his seat in Congress.Rep Madison Cawthorn was defeated in Tuesday’s Republican primary by Chuck Edwards, a member of the North Carolina state senate, in a surprising loss during a busy night of primary elections. Mr Cawthorn conceded that he lost the race in a call to Chuck Edwards, according to his campaign. The Associated Press called the race shortly after 11pm.The result is a devastating blow to a prominent Republican who had the backing of Donald Trump as well as many grassroots figures in the GOP, and a sign...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
The Week

Voters head to the polls in closely-watched Pennsylvania and North Carolina races

The polls are open in a series of closely watched primaries across the country. Voters are casting their ballots Tuesday in several states, perhaps most notably in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. In the former state, the seat of retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) is up for grabs this year, with TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz running on the Republican side against David McCormick, a hedge fund manager, and Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator. Recent polls have had Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, with a very slight lead, according to RealClearPolitics, but The New York Times writes the close race will "test the power of the Trump endorsement."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Mississippi

RALEIGH — After the well-publicized leak of a draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, it appears a majority of the court could overturn the current federal precedent — as laid out in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. The decision is likely to be released in May or June.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy