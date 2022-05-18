Crunch season comes to an end in heartbreaking fashion

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 65; Low: 52. Mostly cloudy with showers. See 5-day forecast. BEST PROM PHOTOS OF THE SEASON (SO FAR): Believe it or not, this year’s prom season in Central New York is already halfway over. We’ve sent photographers to 14 events so far (including the Westhill junior prom, above) and captured more than 1,000 photos of high schoolers dressed up and having a great time at their junior proms, senior balls and other similar events. We’ve collected some of the highlights, including the silly moments, funny poses, and unusual shoes, hairstyles and accessories. Check out our gallery of more than 80 photos. (Marilu Lopez Fretts photo)

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO