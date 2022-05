NEWBURGH – Orange County Legislator Kevindaryán Luján has announced that he will be running for New York State for the newly drawn 39th Senate district. “Throughout these past two years we have seen how the global pandemic has strained all of our communities. While some might want to go back to the way things were, the reality is the old normal was not working for every day working class families. In one of the richest countries in the world, we are seeing as community members are being forced to make difficult choices.No one should have to choose between childcare and groceries, between medicine and rent. That is simply unacceptable. We can and must do better, we need leaders in Albany that understand that the old normal is just not good enough.We need leaders that are going to work to help raise up all our community members in these difficult times,” said Luján.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO