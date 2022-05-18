ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A time to celebrate! NCAA volleyball champs bask in their victory alongside their fans

By Jonathan Jared Saupe
hawaiinewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials considering radiation poisoning as possible cause of death for city worker. Multiple investigations are underway to determine if a Honolulu city maintenance worker died of radiation poisoning. Businesses hit by brazen crimes urge governor to veto...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

UH’s Andre Ilagan headed to 2022 NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles Championship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A University of Hawaii men’s tennis star is hoping to bring home the National title. Andre Ilagan will be heading to the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship in Illinois. “I’m excited to just represent the University of Hawaii and just this state period.” Ilagan told reporters....
KHON2

Maui’s Nawai Kaupe one of four Rainbow Wahine to earn All-Big West Conference honors

IRVINE, Calif.—The Big West Conference announced its annual softball awards on Wednesday with four players from the University of Hawai’i garnering six different honors—led by senior Nawai Kaupe who was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year. Joining Kaupe on the All-Big West First Team was rookie pitcher Brianna Lopez who also earned a spot on the All-Freshman […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ohana Matters: Added stress for our graduates

The Maryknoll Spartans win their first ever state softball championship. Hawaii Energy office hosting community workshops throughout May. Hawaii’s deputy chief energy officer, Kirsten Baumgart Turner, talks about the upcoming workshops. Sunrise Sports: Iolani & Maryknoll to meet in state softball championship. Updated: May. 12, 2022 at 9:22 AM...
honolulumagazine.com

The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: The Decline of Local Bowling Alleys

“If Hawai‘i’s bowling alleys continue to lose customers, they may be the next group added to the state’s endangered species list,” begins Kyle Galdeira’s story mourning the imminent loss of Kalihi’s Kam Bowl, Kāhala’s Wai‘alae Bowl and Kailua’s Pali Lanes, all of which plan to shut down when their leases expire in the next two years. According to Wai‘alae Bowl manager Frank Yamamoto, rent rose from $9,000 per year in 1958 (about $62,000 in 2007 money) to $270,000 per year. “People are also spending on different activities,” Galdeira writes. “For example, video game enthusiasts used to flock to bowling alleys to play quarter-fed arcade games, especially in the 1990s, when Street Fighter II was popular, and earlier this decade, when Dance Dance Revolution was the rage. According to Yamamoto, Wai‘alae Bowl used to make 20 times what it does now on such amusement income.”
KHON2

Sammy catching a wave in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. This photo shows Sammy Demand catching a wave in Waikiki. He’s not standing up just yet. But soon hopefully. Sammy graduates from preschool this month. Download the free KHON2...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Following day of interviews, BOE to vote on next schools superintendent

Testimony grows heated at BOE meeting called to select Hawaii’s next schools superintendent. Testimony got heated Thursday at a Board of Education meeting called to select the next superintendent of Hawaii’s public schools. Scores of Kaiser mental health clinicians on 3-day strike as contract negotiations stall. Updated: 3...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

BOE selects interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi to lead Hawaii’s public schools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After hours of deliberation and testimony, the Board of Education has selected interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi Thursday to become the next superintendent of Hawaii’s public schools. “I look forward to working together with the board and creating a robust strategic plan to help move schools forward...
HAWAII STATE

