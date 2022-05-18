Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 051722

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect mostly cloudy skies overnight with patchy fog and a slight chance for drizzle or light showers.
Temperatures overnight will fall to around 60 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Sunday with a chance for afternoon showers and storms.
There is a LEVEL 1 MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Sunday afternoon.
At that point in the day, there will be the possibility of a few isolated storms producing damaging wind gusts and hail.
Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees by mid-afternoon.
A stronger storm system and associated cold front will move through the area Monday afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has...
Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
The calendar says May, but another taste of winter is headed for the Pacific Northwest and northern Rockies as a usually cold weather pattern sets up over the regions. An active pattern is about to resume across the Pacific Northwest, and AccuWeather forecasters say that some snow could even fall across the region in the coming days.
It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
Friday is shaping up to be a very pleasant, mild day before hot, sticky weather arrives for the weekend. Forecasters are calling for partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be cooler along the coast. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be...
Severe thunderstorms will batter the Central US again, bringing the risk of damaging winds and large hail across the region. This is based on the latest US weather forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The looming storms do not end with...
The risk for storms will taper off as a cold front moves through overnight. Watch the video above for the latest update. Cooler temperatures will move in Wednesday with a chance for showers through early morning.
It will be another hot day but a cold front will soon bring rain by this weekend.
“We stay hot and dry Thursday with highs near 92. This will once again be near-record temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies through the day, but there will be
BERLIN (AP) — Gusts of wind of up to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) hit areas in western and northwestern Germany on Thursday after the national weather service warned that heavy storms could bring the possibility of tornadoes. Authorities in North Rhine-Westphalia, one of the states...
Mostly clear and calm skies are in the forecast for tonight with mild temperatures. This will make for a great evening to get outside and enjoy the weather! Overnight lows will take us down into the upper 50s with a light breeze out of the South. Our pattern becomes a...
Mostly cloudy tonight. showers likely especially after midnight. Winds: E 5-10 mph. Low: 53. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Wednesday Forecast: Rain at times and cooler Wednesday. Chance of isolated thunderstorms. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. High: 65. Extended outlook calls for a mostly dry...
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’ll be hot with scattered afternoon storms on Tuesday. There’s a 40% chance of storms. If you get some storms, expect downpours, lightning and a quick inch or two of rain. Conditions will be similar on Wednesday, with a 40% chance of rain. Later...
Mother Nature will make it difficult for Ontarians to prepare for the May long weekend this year, thanks to an incoming pattern bringing both heat and frost to the province. According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents will be greeted with July-like temperatures on Friday, with daytime highs reaching 30 degrees C for most southern cities and a spike in humidity that could create thunderstorms in the north.
The UK is set to be “cooler than it has been” with widespread showers across the country, as the recent spell of unseasonably warm weather comes to an end, the Met Office has said.Some parts of the South East will reach 21C (70F) on Saturday, but this will be the last day of sunshine for some time, as another weather front on Sunday will bring showers from the West and cooler temperatures.Richard Miles, of the Met Office, said there is a chance that the high pressure system from the continent, responsible for the high temperatures and dramatic thunderstorms seen in...
KALAMAZOO, Mich — After a 166 day-long vacation, the Atlantic basin tropical weather outlooks made their 2022 debut Sunday. The National Hurricane Center issues the forecasts four times a day through November 30, the end of the Atlantic hurricane season. The season doesn't officially begin until June 1. Before...
