ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

YouTube Brandcast 2022: Live Shopping, Shorts Take Center Stage as Platform Moves Away From Originals

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUG4p_0fhiouDz00

YouTube broke with tradition during its annual presentation for advertisers, known as Brandcast, on Tuesday evening.

The event, which typically occurs during IAB’s digital-focused NewFronts earlier in May, instead happened in the midst of Upfronts week at New York’s Imperial Theatre. And this year, instead of announcing a slew of new original programming led by top talent, YouTube executives focused on live shopping, short-form video and the work of individual YouTube creators like Jimmy Donaldson (best known as MrBeast), Patrick Starrr and Marques Brownlee.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The absence of an Originals slate announcement at Brandcast, which was bookended by live performances from Jon Batiste and Lizzo, wasn’t entirely unexpected. In January, YouTube announced it was cutting down its originals programming — while maintaining support for programs coming out of the company’s Black Voices and YouTube Kids funds — and saw the departure of Susanne Daniels, YouTube’s former global head of original content.

Speaking about the future of YouTube at the Brandcast event, CEO Susan Wojcicki highlighted YouTube Shorts, the platform’s short-form video competitor to TikTok which averages 30 billion daily views, and live shopping. As part of the live shopping push , YouTube will host its second Beauty Festival on June 16; this time around, YouTube will have a shoppable livestream with exclusive product drops coming from partner brands like Glossier and Lancôme.

Later this year, Wojcicki said YouTube will release a new shopping feature that will allow creators to redirect viewers during a livestream to a brand’s YouTube channel, essentially letting two channels to co-host a single livestream.

Earlier in her remarks, Wojcicki also shared YouTube’s “deep commitment” to combat misinformation. (In 2017, Wojcicki had apologized to advertisers after reports that some ads had been showing up next to violent, racist or otherwise inappropriate content.) “We have a very deep commitment to responsibly protecting our community and making sure that we are on the right side of history. We have invested in our people, policies and machine learning technology to make sure that we can responsibly tackle misinformation,” the executive said.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes First Look: Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’ (Exclusive)

An unsure-looking Laurence Fishburne gives a wave through a spaceship porthole alongside Casey Affleck in this exclusive first-look still from psychological thriller Slingshot. The film, from director Mikael Håfström (Outside the Wire, Escape Plan), tells the story of an astronaut struggling to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn’s moon Titan. Emily Beecham (Cruella) also stars, while other cast members include Tomer Capone (Fauda, The Boys) and David Morrissey (The Colour Room, The Walking Dead).More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Mescal on How He "Weathered the Storm" of Success and Social Media (And Now Has Two...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes Opener ‘Final Cut’ Delivers Laughs, Earns 4-Minute Standing Ovation

On a night when Cannes opened its 75th milestone festival by focusing on serious global tragedies, the audience got a reprieve with Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie comedy Final Cut. The movie, which The Hollywood Reporter reviewer Jordan Mintzer called “clever and giddily entertaining,” screened to steady laughter in the 2,000-seat Lumieré Theatre and earned a solid four-minute standing ovation.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Diary: Is Masking Up the Biggest Fashion Faux Pas at the Fest This Year?Cannes Market to Put Cinema's COVID Rebound to the TestCannes: Donnie Yen to Star in Chinese Tentpole 'Sakra' (Exclusive) The film was previously titled Z, but Hazanavicius changed its...
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Susan Wojcicki
Person
Lizzo
Person
Marques Brownlee
Person
Susanne Daniels
GamesRadar+

7 New Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of entertaining new additions to your favorite streaming platforms. If you're looking to binge-watch a new series this weekend, you're in luck – there are plenty to choose from this week. On Netflix, there's heartwarming coming-of-age drama Heartstopper, as well as new installments of comedy-drama Russian Doll and reality show Selling Sunset.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix is about to try something that will make your streaming experience so different

The signs that a massive shift is underway at the world’s biggest streaming service continue to mount. A looming Netflix password-sharing crackdown, the launch of an ad-supported tier, price increases, and fan-favorite shows canceled right and left — it’s led to something of a backlash from not only Netflix subscribers. But also the media and analysts who’ve breathlessly sung the company’s praises for years. And that’s not all.
TV & VIDEOS
ScreenCrush

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Kids#Center Stage#Shorts#Original Programming#Live Shopping#Iab#Newfronts#Mrbeast#Black Voices#Tiktok
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hypebeast.com

Netflix Has Been Streaming Unreleased Titles to Subscribers for Their Feedback

Over the past year, Netflix has been receiving subscriber feedback for its original titles by streaming the projects to several members before its wide release. Variety obtained a copy of an email sent by Netflix to the group of subscribers, stating that the service is looking for members of the Netflix community to join them in a panel. “We at Netflix are building a community of members to view and give feedback on upcoming movies and series, and we’d like to know if you’re interested in being a part of it,” the email explained. “It’s simple, but an incredibly important part of creating best-in-class content for you and Netflix members all around the world.”
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Fox And NBCUniversal Upfronts Presenters Take Digs At Netflix And Disney “Paywall”

Click here to read the full article. In today’s traditional doubleheader opening of the upfronts in New York, Fox and NBCUniversal execs took digs at the “paywall” strategy of Netflix and Disney, in the first of many salvos expected this week. Kicking off Fox’s mostly virtual event, ad sales chief Marianne Gambelli took note of the industry’s shift to subscription streaming in recent years. “Everybody is chasing subscribers” except for Fox, she marveled. Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks took it a step further, telling the ad-buying audience, “”We know that without you, we would just be Netflix.” Entertainment chief Charlie Collier built...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy