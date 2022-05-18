ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Dan Andrews hands out more than 50,000 fines to Victorians breaching his hated Covid-19 rules - but most still haven't been paid

By Tara Cosoleto
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxGoi_0fhiorZo00

More than 50,000 fines have been handed to Victorians for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Some 5721 people were nabbed for not wearing a face covering, a budget estimates inquiry has been told, while 112 people were caught failing to isolate when required.

About 50 per cent of people have not paid their fines, Justice Department Secretary Rebecca Falkingham said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Victorian Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes was grilled at the inquiry over a report into the state's ailing triple zero call service.

Ms Symes confirmed she had received the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority report, the compilation of which was led by former Victoria Police chief commissioner Graham Ashton, but she would not give a timeline for its release date.

"No one is sitting on the report," the attorney-general told the hearing.

"I will take it through the appropriate cabinet process before it's released."

More than $333 million was allocated to the ESTA in the 2022/23 state budget, which includes funding for an additional 400 staff.

Comments / 1

Related
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

Amber Heard Shock: Johnny Depp's Ex Reportedly Could End Up In Jail If Convicted Of Perjury After Admitting She Hasn't Donated Divorce Money, Lied At UK High Court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle continues years after their divorce. Legal experts believed she might face a perjury probe, but if charged and convicted, she could end up behind bars. Amber Heard Allegedly Committed Perjury After Lying In U.K. Court. The Aquaman star took the stand Monday, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victorians#Covid#Justice Department#Esta
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Defiant Scott Morrison refuses to say if he'll quit if he loses the election in fiery interview with Leigh Sales - as he offers a stirring defence of his controversial new first home scheme

Scott Morrison has refused to say if he would quit politics if he loses the federal election on Saturday. The prime minister clashed with Leigh Sales in a fiery showdown on ABC's 7.30 program on Monday over his policies and leadership as he desperately tries to defend his title. Despite...
WORLD
The Independent

Street harassment law being blocked, suggests Government adviser

A Government adviser on preventing violence against women and girls has suggested her demand for street harassment to be criminalised is being blocked.Nimco Ali, who Priti Patel appointed to advise the Home Office in 2020, wants behaviour including wolf-whistling, catcalling and staring persistently to be made a crime punished with on-the-spot fines.The Government in July announced a crackdown on sexual harassment, with its strategy developed after a public consultation taking in evidence from 180,000 people, the vast majority during a two-week period following the murder of Sarah Everard.One of the things that I've seen is that a department and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

361K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy