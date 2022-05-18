ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky May 2022 Primary Election Results

By WEKU
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHBgM_0fhioP3a00

Voters have made their decision for their party’s nominations for the November general election. Here is a list of outcomes from across the Commonwealth.

In the U.S. Senate race:

Incumbent GOP Senator Rand Paul will face off against Democratic challenger Charles Booker.

In the U.S. House races:

District 1: Republican incumbent James Comer will face Democrat Jimmy Ausbrooks. Both men ran unopposed.

District 2: GOP incumbent Brett Guthrie claimed his nomination and will face either Hank Linderman or William Compton from the Democratic race. Linderman currently holds a lead in that race.

District 3: Kentucky Senate minority leader Morgan McGarvey is has won the Democratic primary. The GOP race is still too close to call.

District 4: Republican incumbent Thomas Massie has won the nomination in his race. He will meet Democrat Matthew Lehman who ran unopposed.

District 5: Longtime GOP Representative Hal Rogers holds his nomination and will face off with Democratic challenger Conor Halbleib, who ran unopposed.

District 6: Republican incumbent Andy Barr defeated his opponent and will run against either Democrat Geoffrey Young.

Fayette County Judge-Executive race:

Republican Jon Larson will up against Democrat Mary Diane Hanna in November.

Fayette County Attorney race:

In the Democratic Primary, challenger Angela Evans defeated incumbent Larry Roberts.

Lexington Mayor’s race:

Incumbent Linda Gorton will face off against councilman David Kloiber.

London Mayor’s race:

Randall Weddle with face Judd Weaver in November

Lee County Judge-Executive race:

Challenger Steve Mays has won the Republican nomination. He defeated two opponents including incumbent Chuck Caudill, who places third

Leslie County Judge-Executive race:

Republican William Lewis won the GOP nomination.

Madison County Judge-Executive race:

Republic Reagan Taylor wins the GOP nomination.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive race:

Incumbent Democrat Matthew Wireman won the nomination.

Montgomery County Judge-Executive race:

Republican Chris Haddix has won the GOP nomination.

Morgan County Judge-Executive race:

Democrat David Ison will face off against Republican Jim Gazay.

Nicholas County Judge-Executive race:

Incumbent Democrat Steve Hamilton will meet Republican Jeff Randolph in the General Election in November.

Owsley County Judge-Executive race:

Republican Zeke Little won the GOP nomination

Powell County Judge-Executive race:

Republican Eddie Barns won the GOP nomination.

Pulaski County Judge-Executive race:

Republican Marshall Todd won the GOP nomination defeating incumbent Steve Kelley

Somerset Mayor’s race:

Incumbent mayor Alan Keck will face off against challenger Eddie Girdler

-This story will be updated-

