Kentucky May 2022 Primary Election Results
Voters have made their decision for their party’s nominations for the November general election. Here is a list of outcomes from across the Commonwealth.
In the U.S. Senate race:
Incumbent GOP Senator Rand Paul will face off against Democratic challenger Charles Booker.
In the U.S. House races:
District 1: Republican incumbent James Comer will face Democrat Jimmy Ausbrooks. Both men ran unopposed.
District 2: GOP incumbent Brett Guthrie claimed his nomination and will face either Hank Linderman or William Compton from the Democratic race. Linderman currently holds a lead in that race.
District 3: Kentucky Senate minority leader Morgan McGarvey is has won the Democratic primary. The GOP race is still too close to call.
District 4: Republican incumbent Thomas Massie has won the nomination in his race. He will meet Democrat Matthew Lehman who ran unopposed.
District 5: Longtime GOP Representative Hal Rogers holds his nomination and will face off with Democratic challenger Conor Halbleib, who ran unopposed.
District 6: Republican incumbent Andy Barr defeated his opponent and will run against either Democrat Geoffrey Young.
Fayette County Judge-Executive race:
Republican Jon Larson will up against Democrat Mary Diane Hanna in November.
Fayette County Attorney race:
In the Democratic Primary, challenger Angela Evans defeated incumbent Larry Roberts.
Lexington Mayor’s race:
Incumbent Linda Gorton will face off against councilman David Kloiber.
London Mayor’s race:
Randall Weddle with face Judd Weaver in November
Lee County Judge-Executive race:
Challenger Steve Mays has won the Republican nomination. He defeated two opponents including incumbent Chuck Caudill, who places third
Leslie County Judge-Executive race:
Republican William Lewis won the GOP nomination.
Madison County Judge-Executive race:
Republic Reagan Taylor wins the GOP nomination.
Magoffin County Judge-Executive race:
Incumbent Democrat Matthew Wireman won the nomination.
Montgomery County Judge-Executive race:
Republican Chris Haddix has won the GOP nomination.
Morgan County Judge-Executive race:
Democrat David Ison will face off against Republican Jim Gazay.
Nicholas County Judge-Executive race:
Incumbent Democrat Steve Hamilton will meet Republican Jeff Randolph in the General Election in November.
Owsley County Judge-Executive race:
Republican Zeke Little won the GOP nomination
Powell County Judge-Executive race:
Republican Eddie Barns won the GOP nomination.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive race:
Republican Marshall Todd won the GOP nomination defeating incumbent Steve Kelley
Somerset Mayor’s race:
Incumbent mayor Alan Keck will face off against challenger Eddie Girdler
