Cape Coral high school students might graduate without caps & gowns due to supply chain issues

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) – There’s a chance that more than 260 Cape Coral students won’t have their own caps and gowns to wear at graduation.

Seniors graduating from Ida Baker High School and Mariner High School are waiting on a shipment of caps and gowns from the school’s supplier, Herff Jones.

“We’re caught up in what looks like a nationwide problem in terms of the shortage of caps and gowns,” said Rob Spicker, Assistant Director of Media Relations at Lee County Schools. “This is not unique to us. This is happening all over.”

Herff Jones supplies all Lee County schools with graduation regalia. A message on their website says they’re running behind due to “global supply chain constraints and record labor shortages.”

FULL STATEMENT FROM HERFF JONES:

“Herff Jones is working diligently to minimize delays in fulfilling orders for graduation regalia caused by global supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Regrettably, these factors have caused us to fall behind schedule. Regalia for Ida Baker High School and Mariner High School has shipped and will be delivered to the school on May 18. We apologize for the inconvenience this has caused students and faculty, and are committed to ensuring that every student has their regalia to cross the stage.” – Sue Crumpton, Senior Director of Communications – Herff Jones

Ida Baker High School is short 118 gowns while Mariner High School is in need of 145.

“Sounds like they just got the delivery short end,” Spciker said.

Mariner has some extra in storage, he said, and a delivery should be here this week.

However, over at Ida Baker, it’s a different story. That’s when a teacher typed up a Facebook post, calling on his former students to step up the plate.

“As soon as I saw it, I was like you know what? Me and my little brother both graduated from here and they’re both sitting in the closet,” said Jose Rodriguez.

The Rodriguez brothers are just two of Bulldog alumnus carrying their caps and gowns into Ida Baker High, only this time it’s for someone else.

“It was just a chance for us to pass something on, you know,” Rodriguez said.

His brother’s cap and gown from 2020 is still in its packaging. The pandemic canceled his ceremony. Two years later, there’s finally a chance for someone to walk across the stage wearing it.

“I’m just looking that the guy or girl that gets it is happy with it and enjoys their graduation as much as I did,” Rodriguez said.

Herff Jones says all caps and gowns have been shipped and should be at the schools on Wednesday.

Even if they don’t make it, the district said every senior will wear a cap and gown this Saturday.

“We’re going to do everything we can to take care of these seniors,” Spicker said. “They deserve this moment, mom and dad deserve that picture. We’re going to give it to them.”