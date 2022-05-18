ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Challenger Angela Evans wins Fayette County Attorney nomination from incumbent Larry Roberts in Primary Election

 2 days ago
Democrat Angela Evans has won the nomination for Fayette County Attorney in Tuesday’s Primary Election. If no write in candidates come forward, the seat will be hers. Should that be the case, Evans will oversee all misdemeanor criminal cases in the county for the next four years.

Evans, 46, is a Lexington native and a former Lexington City Council Member. She resigned from the council in 2020 to pursue her Master’s in Public Policy from Princeton.

On election night, Evans said she hopes to expand transparency within the county attorney’s office.

“People want information but they don’t always know how to get it. Even as a council member, people just don’t know and so making those connections to government, they truly appreciated that. And that’s what I want to do in this role. To let people understand how the court system works and what the outcomes really are,” said Evans.

Evans explained that her goal of tracking cases tried by the County Attorney’s Office will help them determine whether or not they are being effective.

“And if we really are contributing to reducing recidivism, which is something I also campaigned on. We’ve got to find out what’s working and what isn’t and what do we need to change about the way that we negotiate offers to keep people from recommitting crimes,” said Evans.

Evans won against incumbent Democrat Larry Roberts, who has served as County Attorney for the central Kentucky community for the last nearly 16 years.

Remarking on the reported 70%-30% percent loss Roberts said, “I respect the vote. This is like a jury trial and if you lose, I understand it.” He later went on to say that he wishes Evans well. Roberts will complete his 4th term as County Attorney in December 2022.

No Republicans filed to run.

