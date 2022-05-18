ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Incumbent City Commissioner Dan Ryan Holds Solid Lead in Primary Race for City Council

By Sophie Peel
WWEEK
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncumbent Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan took an early and substantial lead in the primary election over his most notable challenger, nonprofit executive director AJ McCreary. The first election results, which rolled in right at 8 pm, show Ryan with 58% and McCreary with 23% of the early vote...

WWEEK

In State Elections Complaint, McLeod-Skinner Campaign Alleges Unequal Access to Clackamas County Vote Count

Already facing statewide scrutiny for her handling of ballots with printing irregularities, Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall was hit with another problem Thursday: a formal complaint by one of the congressional candidates whose fate rests in those ballots. The misprinted ballots require the Clackamas County Elections Office to re-bubble each...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Metro Council President Lynn Peterson Holds Commanding Lead Over Challenger Alisa Pyszka

Metro Council President Lynn Peterson appeared headed for a comfortable victory tonight over challenger Alisa Pyszka. At 9:05 pm, Peterson held a lead of more than 20 percentage points. The picture is less clear than in many races, however, because Clackamas County hasn’t reported any results yet due to bar code failures on its ballots (the ballots will be duplicated by hand and then counted).
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
KGW

Drazan says she can unite Republicans and move Oregon in new direction

CANBY, Ore. — At a small campaign office in Canby, Christine Drazan held her first news conference as the Republican nominee for Governor. “I am ready to lead our state to a stronger position and higher quality of life for all Oregonians, and I am excited to begin that race today,” Drazan said during her opening remarks.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

One congressional race in Oregon remains close, most incumbents advance easily

The midterm primary was largely a good night for Oregon incumbents running for reelection to the U.S. Senate and Congress with the exception of one: Rep. Kurt Schrader who’s seeking the Democratic renomination in the 5th Congressional District. The Blue Dog Democrat, a seven-term moderate, trailed progressive attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner on Wednesday by just over […] The post One congressional race in Oregon remains close, most incumbents advance easily appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight

Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count.  Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to […] The post Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Oregon Ballot Returns So Far: Older Voters Are Showing Up

With election day upon us, the story of the 2022 primary continues to be a lack of excitement on the part of voters. With a partial count of ballots received on Monday, figures released by the secretary of state show the statewide percentage of ballots returned is 18.1%. Overall, Republicans (24.8%) and Democrats (24.6%) are voting at a similar rate, while unaffiliated voters, who are shut out of party primaries but can vote in nonpartisan contests, are barely bothering to open their ballots (7.3%).
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Murmurs: Grocers Bag Booze Measure

GROCERS BAG BOOZE MEASURE: The Northwest Grocery Association announced May 17 it was withdrawing Initiative Petition 35, which would have allowed Oregon grocery stores to sell hard liquor. Conceding the end of the NGA’s campaign, president and CEO Amanda Dalton still insists consumers want the convenience of one-stop shopping. “Oregonians firmly believe that we should be able to buy liquor along with beer and wine at their local grocery stores as our neighbors in Washington and California are able to do,” Dalton says. The campaign paid $100,000 to a signature-gathering firm earlier this month but never officially launched the initiative. Now, the NGA has determined it couldn’t have gathered 112,000 valid signatures by July 8, the deadline for placing the measure on the November ballot, blaming “the challenges of COVID and court delays in certifying a [ballot] title.”
PORTLAND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Gov. Brown orders flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown ordered flags at Oregon public institutions to half-staff through sunset on May 19 in honor of Gerry Frank, philanthropist and influential adviser in Oregon. Frank died on March 13, 2022 and his memorial service was May 19, prompting the order. “It is hard...
SALEM, OR
KGW

Voters elect Multnomah County's first female sheriff

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — Multnomah County voters made history in Tuesday's primary by electing the county's first female sheriff. Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell, who has served as undersheriff with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office since August, won with early returns showing her with more than 60% of the vote.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Challenger outpolls incumbent at OFNHP

In a contested election for president of Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (OFNHP), medical technologist Jonathon Baker outpolled first-term incumbent Jodi Barschow, an RN at Kaiser Permanente. Baker, 31, is the first non-RN to lead OFNHP, which is an independent affiliate of American Federation of Teachers. He’s also...
OREGON STATE

