Voters decide to allow alcohol sales in Clay
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Alcohol sales may soon be coming to Clay after Tuesday’s election.
Voters in Webster County had the opportunity to vote on allowing alcohol sales in Clay during the primary elections on May 17. 63 percent of voters decided to sell alcohol, a total of 143 yes votes.
Providence and Sebree also allow alcohol sales.
