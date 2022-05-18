ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiwassee, VA

Man arrested in Hiwassee domestic incident

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to the Hiwassee...

Comments / 0

Hinton News

High speed pursuit leads to arrest

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle observed illegally passing on a double yellow line and speeding late Wednesday, May 18. The driver was later identified as Hunter Ross Thompson, 24, of Talcott. After officers used lights and sirens in an attempt to pull over the vehicle, Thompson allegedly fled down Route 12 towards Greenbrier County. According to the criminal complaint, Thompson reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. The criminal complaint states that an officer witnessed Thompson crash into a guardrail, take back off, and subsequently crash again near the Greenbrier County line, this time into the side of a hill. Following...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WJHL

1 in custody, 1 hospitalized after Carter County shooting

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person is in custody and another in the hospital after a shooting Thursday morning in Carter County. According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting on Blue Springs Road around 9:24 a.m. Deputies arrived to find one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Jonathan Derek […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Brunswick Sheriff's Office seeking assistance in murder investigation

On Wednesday, May 18, at approximately 7:45 p.m. the VCU/CMH hospital reported that a patient suffering from a gunshot wound arrived by personal vehicle to their facility. Soon after arrival at the hospital, the victim, identified as Jahmir Wilson, 19, of Danville, Virginia was pronounced dead as a result of his injury.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA
WJHL

DA: ‘Major source of methamphetamine’ in Carter Co. pleads guilty

CATER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men facing methamphetamine trafficking charges in Northeast Tennessee pleaded guilty and will serve time, according to First Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin. A release from the district attorney general’s office states that Fabian Miller, 32, entered a guilty plea to the charge of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine (300 […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Pulaski County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Hiwassee, VA
City
Pulaski, VA
County
Pulaski County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Smith Mountain Eagle

Public help sought for Bedford County burglary

On May 10, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office took a residential burglary report from the Woodhaven Drive area of Bedford County. During the investigation, it was determined that the burglary occurred during the daylight hours on April 11. Four African American males forced entry to the house while one was armed and displaying a handgun. Multiple firearms were stolen from the residence during the burglary.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

No criminal charges in deadly ‘self-defense’ shooting in Danville

UPDATE 2:29 p.m.: Danville officials announced Wednesday that a man will not face any criminal charges after he reportedly shot and killed another man in self-defense at an apartment complex in mid-April. The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Danville, Michael Newman, says a manslaughter indictment was presented to the grand jury, but they did […]
DANVILLE, VA
#Domestic Violence#Virginia State Police#Violent Crime#Domestic Assault
wfxrtv.com

Bedford Co. authorities investigating baby’s death

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An investigation is underway after a baby died in Bedford County on Tuesday. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2700 block of Saunders Road on Tuesday, May 17 in connection with an unresponsive 2-month-old. Despite the efforts of...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into oncoming traffic in Pulaski Co.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon following a collision with an oncoming vehicle in Pulaski County. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, deputies — along with members of Pulaski County Public Safety and Virginia State Police — responded to Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 for a crash involving a motorcycle.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford man dead after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Radford man died in a motorcycle crash in Pulaski County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred on Hazel Hollow Rd in Fairlawn, according to police. Police say Devvin Gusman, 26, was driving a motorcycle when he lost...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

EXCLUSIVE: 10 News investigates report that Covington officer left child unattended outside mental health facility

COVINGTON, Va. – A report that a Covington police officer showed negligence in the transport of a minor to a mental health facility has many people upset with the exchange. A complaint states that the officer left a child unattended outside a mental health facility early Saturday morning. The department launched an investigation into what happened.
COVINGTON, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pcpatriot.com

Radford man dies in motorcycle crash on Hazel Hollow Road

On Tuesday, May 17 around 1 p.m. the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office along with Pulaski County Public Safety and Virginia State Police responded to Hazel Hollow Road in Fairlawn in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. After investigation by Deputy Thompson and Trooper Bedsaul, it was...
RADFORD, VA
WSET

Appomattox man gets 45 years in prison in pregnant Lynchburg woman's murder

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The man who pleaded guilty to killing a pregnant Lynchburg woman learned his fate Wednesday. Kevin O'Neal Allen entered a guilty plea back in February in the murder of 25-year-old Cansas Crotts. Allen's guilty plea was part of a plea agreement to avoid trial, lessening his first-degree murder charge to a second-degree murder charge.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WVNS

Nettie man arrested on 3 counts of Threats of Terroristic Acts

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — A Nettie man is arrested on three counts of Threats of Terroristic Acts. According to Rainelle Police Chief JP Stevens, Elbert Bragg called Summit Community Bank in Rainelle three times on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The first call made was around 12:17 p.m. Stevens told 59News Bragg demanded to speak to […]
NETTIE, WV
altavistajournal.com

Car overturned in single vehicle crash in Campbell County

On Sunday night (May 15), a single car crash resulted in an overturned vehicle and entrapment. The accident took place at English Tavern and Wards Roads, near Hyland Heights Baptist Church. The Rustburg and LynDan Heights Volunteer Fire Departments received the dispatch at nearly midnight (11:56 p.m.), shortly after returning...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Suboxone drop-off plan in detention center earns jail trustee contraband charge

A bag of suboxone was left in a public bathroom at the Washington County Detention Center and police suspect a jail trustee was the intended recipient. According to a report from Sheriff Keith Sexton’s office, Angela Ashley, 43, of Elizabethton, is facing a contraband charge and has had her trustee status revoked following the investigation that included recorded phone calls and text messages made by Ashley.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wfxrtv.com

Christiansburg shooting caused elementary school to shelter in place

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A shooting in the Town of Christiansburg caused an elementary school to shelter in place Thursday morning. Christiansburg Police responded to a shooting at a McDonald’s off Roanoke Street at 10 a.m. on May 19. According to Brenda Drake, Director of Communications and...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Go Blue Ridge

Mountain City Woman Arrested For Meth

On Friday May 13th the Mountain City Police Department arrested a woman on methamphetamine charges. The release states that TRACI BROWN, had an active warrant out of, WASHINGTON COUNTY, for a violation of probation and it was discovered her license was also suspended. She was then placed into custody. Investigative efforts suspected that she was in possession of illegal narcotics and she declined to a consent search of her vehicle.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN

