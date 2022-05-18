ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Corey Perry: Picks up two points

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Perry logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. Perry tied the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Lightning vs Panthers Game 1 score: Tampa Bay takes advantage of power play to start series off right

The Tampa Bay Lightning stole Game 1 on the road against the Florida Panthers in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup on Tuesday night 4-1. The Lightning’s prowess on the power play was the key difference-maker in the game. Three of Tampa Bay’s goals came off Florida penalties in the game. Corey Perry had Tampa Bay’s first goal in the second period and Nikita Kucherov and Ross Colton capped off the win in the third period.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nabs helper in win

Rantanen notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues in Game 1. Rantanen helped out on a Valeri Nichushkin tally in the second period. Through five playoff contests, Rantanen is up to six assists, 10 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-2 rating, but he's yet to score a goal. He's often had a playmaking edge to his game, but his shot volume is at two per game in the playoffs, compared to 3.4 per game in the regular season, which helps to explain why he hasn't lit the lamp yet.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Drew Brees rumors: Saints legend underwent medical procedure that undermines idea of unretiring, per report

Will he or won't he? This has now become the question swirling about the NFL stratosphere as it relates to future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who hinted at potentially coming out of retirement in 2022. The "currently undecided" broadcaster is apparently battling his own competitive spirit nowadays and "may play football again," an admission that immediately made headlines around the league. What Brees didn't reveal, however, is that his body may not be on board with his mind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Registers power-play helper

MacKinnon posted a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues in Game 2. MacKinnon was credited with the secondary helper on a Gabriel Landeskog tally in the third period. The assist kept MacKinnon's point streak alive at six games -- he has five goals and three helpers in the playoffs, and he's yet to be kept off the scoresheet. The star center has added 40 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-2 rating while continuing to play in a top-line role.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Red Wings Wrap-Up: Seider one of NHL's top defensemen after rookie season

Moritz Seider burst onto the scene in his NHL debut, recording two assists on Opening Night against the two-time defending Stanley Cup-champion Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. And as Seider navigated his first week of NHL action, the Detroit Red Wings rookie defenseman appeared at ease. "I think...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Lightning handed disappointing Brayden Point update for Game 2 vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning managed to take Game 1 on the road against the Florida Panthers, even without star forward Brayden Point on the ice. Ahead of Game 2, it looks like they’ll be in a similar position, as Point is still dealing with a lower-body injury that head coach Jon Cooper anticipates will leave him sidelined for Thursday’s showdown. Via Joe Smith, Cooper revealed on Wednesday that Point will be out for Game 2.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Perry
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Struggles offensively in loss

Doncic supplied 20 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 112-87 loss to Golden State in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Doncic was dominant against in the Suns in the second-round playoff matchup, but he found...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Facing multi-week absence

Lowe said Tuesday that he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his lower back and won't be available to resume baseball activities for at least three weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even if Lowe is cleared for baseball activities in the first week of June...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Zack Bailey: Claimed off waivers by Bolts

The Chargers claimed Bailey off waivers Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Bailey mostly operated as a practice-squad player during his time in Washington last year and was waived following a wave of UDFA signings. The 26-year-old offensive guard will likely be a long shot to make the Chargers' initial 53-man roster for the 2022 campaign.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ 25-Year Playoff Streak Ending Revisited

It has been six seasons since the Detroit Red Wings participated in the NHL playoffs. Prior to that, Detroit had 25-consecutive appearances in the postseason, which gave fans a bit of everything from disappointing first-round exits to six appearances in the Stanley Cup Final, resulting in four championships. As the team continues to rebuild, here is a look back at their last playoff appearance in 2016.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning#Panthers#Tampa Bay
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kendall Graveman: Tallies ninth hold

Graveman allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth inning to record a hold Thursday against the Royals. Graveman was tasked with protecting a three-run lead. He allowed a leadoff single but induced a groundout and double play to avoid any danger. It was a bounceback effort for Graveman, as he allowed three earned runs on four hits in his previous outing. For the season, Graveman owns a 2.79 ERA with an 18:5 K:BB and nine holds across 19.1 frames.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Back on the field

Jones (shoulder) was on the field during the Patriots' voluntary offseason workouts this week, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Jones underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in October but has been progressing well. A more formal update on his health should be available during OTAs, which begin in late May. Prior to going down, Jones posted 20 tackles and one interceptions across six games and was a key member of the Patriots' secondary.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Brandon Crawford: Rips three hits including triple

Crawford went 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies. Crawford scored the Giants' second run as a Little League home run, hitting a triple and then heading home after Brendan Rodgers' relay throw to third base ended up in the dugout. That hit snapped Crawford's 0-for-10 skid at the plate over his three previous games. The shortstop also had an RBI single in the sixth inning. He's hitting .220/.309/.350 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base across 139 plate appearances. That general slump compared to 2021 has seen Crawford drop to the bottom half of the order after starting the season most often hitting third or fourth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Examining which LSU QB has the edge as Brian Kelly sets the stage for high-profile battle in fall camp

Brian Kelly is entering his first season as the head coach at LSU, and he has one of the most intriguing quarterback battles in the country to settle before he takes the field this fall. Veteran Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier are all vying for the top spot on the depth chart this offseason, and the battle is far from over.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Blues' Torey Krug: Will rehab in Denver

According to coach Craig Berube, Krug (lower body) will go to Denver "for rehab purposes," Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Krug missed the final three games of St. Louis' first-round win over Minnesota with a lower-body issue, and the fact that he's heading to Colorado to rehab his injury suggests he's likely still a ways away from returning to action. Youngster Scott Perunovich will probably continue to man the point on the Blues' No. 1 power-play unit until Krug is cleared to rejoin the lineup.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

White Sox's Kyle Crick: Sent back to Triple-A

Crick was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Royals, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The right-hander served as the 27th man for Tuesday's twin bill and delivered a scoreless inning during the nightcap. He'll now return to Charlotte, where he has a 5:3 K:BB over four shutout frames this season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Stays on bench Wednesday

Narvaez isn't starting in Wednesday's series finale versus the Braves. With the Brewers facing left-hander Max Fried, Narvaez will stay on the bench for the second straight contest. Victor Caratini will start at catcher and bat ninth in the game.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy