Erie, PA

Doug Mastriano wins Republican Pa. Governor race; AP projects

yourerie
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug Mastriano wins Republican Pa. Governor race; AP projects. Doug Mastriano wins Republican Pa. Governor race; …. “You’re a coward” yelled at Buffalo shooter after …. City council approves zipline, Scott...

www.yourerie.com

Deadline

Final Result Of Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In Race For PA Senate Seat May Take Weeks – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes. Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Democrats Losing Edge in Pennsylvania

When President Barack Obama won Pennsylvania and the White House for a second time in 2012, he did so in a state where Democrats had an edge — upward of a million more registered voters than Republicans. A decade later as Pennsylvania approaches an election and a Senate race...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Trump scrambles to fend off Oz challenger in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Sensing a threat in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, Donald Trump issued a warning Thursday that surging Republican candidate Kathy Barnette would upend the GOP's chances of holding the seat in November and urged voters to back his pick, celebrity heart surgeon Mehmet Oz.The former president's statement echoed growing panic among his allies and Barnette's rivals over her sudden and unforeseen rise ahead of the state's Tuesday primary.Barnette "will never be able to win" in a general election matchup against Democrats, Trump said in a statement, adding that Oz "is the only one" who can defeat the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Person
Lou Barletta
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
#Republicans#Traffic Police#Governor#Parade#Ap#Gop#Senate#City Council
PBS NewsHour

2022 Pennsylvania Primary Election Results

The race to fill retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat has been dominated by a huge primary field — with particular attention on the GOP candidates. But on Sunday, the focus was on the Democrats as Fetterman announced he was recovering from a stroke. The 52-year-old said he went to the hospital on Friday after not feeling well and would remain there for a while for observation. He vowed to press forward despite the health setback, saying, “Our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania: U.S. Senate seat in GOP primary too close to call

(The Center Square) – As Wednesday morning dawned, just a few hundred votes separated the leading candidates in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat from Pennsylvania. And with it, another possible setback in the toughest referendum yet for former President Donald Trump. His pick in this battleground...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
International Business Times

Pennsylvania, North Carolina Midterm Primaries Latest Test Of Trump's Sway

Voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina will pick nominees in critical U.S. Senate and gubernatorial contests on Tuesday that provide another test of former President Donald Trump's sway with Republican voters ahead of November's midterm elections. Idaho's incumbent Republican governor also faces a Trump-backed primary rival, while Trump ally Madison...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

GOP panics over ‘ultra-MAGA’ Pennsylvania Senate wild card

Influential Republicans in Washington and among the nationwide party elite are having a belated "oh s--t" moment over the previously unimaginable prospect that Kathy Barnette could win their party's nomination for the open Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Why it matters: In Barnette, who's been soaring in the polls ahead of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

Five races to watch outside of Pennsylvania in Tuesday’s primaries

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... It’s Primary Day in Kentucky (where polling places close at 7:00 p.m. ET), North Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET), Pennsylvania (8:00 p.m. ET), Idaho (11:00 p.m. ET) and Oregon (11:00 p.m. ET). ... President Biden visits Buffalo to meet with victims’ families and deliver remarks. ... Dallas police arrest suspect in hair salon shooting. ... New York’s new congressional map shakes up the state. ... And 1-in-3 of all ads in the GOP’s Pennsylvania Senate race have mentioned Trump.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Trump-endorsed Ted Budd wins N.C. GOP Senate primary

Rep. Ted Budd won the Republican nomination for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat on Tuesday, per the AP. Why it matters: The outcome is a victory for former President Trump, who endorsed Budd and whose power as the GOP's kingmaker is being tested with every endorsement he’s made in primaries across the country.
POTUS

