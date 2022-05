SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday around 6:15 a.m. following a stabbing on the 500 block of W. 36th Street. Police responded to an apartment and found James Walter Miller suffering from serious injuries and he was taken to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries, according to Savannah Police Dept.

