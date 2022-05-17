ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

Kitzinger defeats Derby in primary battle for Craven BOE District 6 seat

By Todd Wetherington, Sun Journal
 2 days ago

Craven County Board of Education District 6 candidate Lauren Riggs Kitzinger has bested Tracy Derby in the May 17 primary election for the Republican nomination in the upcoming November general election.

There is currently no Democratic candidate to oppose Kitzinger in November, however, someone could petition enough votes to become a write-in candidate before that time.

Reached for comment Tuesday night, Kitzinger, a mother of five, said she was focused on working for a more unified school system.

"I'm going to continue to fight for our kids and our families and our teachers and our educators and really try to bring everybody together," she said. "I want everybody to be cohesive."

Kitzinger said she was motivated to enter the race by her experience as a parent during COVID-19.

"The kids were learning at home and we were seeing things we weren't seeing before," she said. "We're losing teachers and parents are pulling their kids out. There are so many different issues."

Current District 6 member Kim Smith recently resigned as the board's vice-chairman, making way for the board to nominate and approved District 7 member Clark to serve as the new vice-chair.

Smith did not seek re-election and will finish her 20 year service on the board later this year.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: Kitzinger defeats Derby in primary battle for Craven BOE District 6 seat

WNCT

Concerns raised over potential development at Gibbs Creek

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Some concerns are being raised about potential development at Gibbs Creek in Beaufort.  Gibbs Creek is one of the last in Beaufort that’s not been closed to shellfishing. One group tells 9OYS they want to try their best to protect it and all the good it does for the area.   “People […]
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

Controversial Compute North will ‘pause development plans’ in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Compute North has announced it is pausing development plans to build a facility in Greenville. WNCT’s Erin Jenkins received an email Thursday from Kristyan Mjolsnes, Vice President of Marketing for Compute North, with the news. Mjolsnes said the decision to pause the project was made last month. A statement from the […]
