Cryptocurrency’s future met with fear, excitement

KARE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to coinmarketcap.com, there are 306 cryptocurrency...

MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
Markets Insider

Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin wants average Terra holders to be compensated via 'coordinated sympathy' after the stablecoin's crash

Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin called for Terra holders to be compensated after the coin crashed. "Coordinated sympathy and relief for the average UST smallholder who got told something dumb about '20% interest rates on the US dollar' by an influencer..." Buterin tweeted. Stablecoin TerraUSD and sister token Luna crashed last...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

The One Crypto You Need to Survive a Potential Crypto Slump

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. If you're like most crypto investors, you've probably...
MARKETS
protocol.com

Now, it’s tether taking a hit: The world’s biggest stablecoin shed $7 billion

Now, it’s tether taking a hit. The world's largest stablecoin has seen investors pull out $7 billion amid the ongoing crypto crash. The market circulation of tether, also known as USDT, has dropped from about $83 billion on May 11 to around $76 billion on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap. The decline coincided with the crash of another major stablecoin, UST, and its sister cryptocurrency luna.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Large-Cap Ethereum (ETH) Competitor Rallies As Coinbase Announces Surprise Support

A decentralized layer-1 altcoin is seeing green after a listing by the US’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. In a new announcement, Coinbase says that Flow (FLOW) will start trading on Coinbase Pro paired with Tether (USDT) once appropriate liquidity conditions are met. The Flow blockchain is tailored for developers of...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – BTC price sends crypto market into ‘extreme fear’

Bitcoin has managed to bounce back after crashing to an 18-month price low over the weekend.The cryptocurrency is trading at just below $30,000 on Thursday, marking a 56 per cent drop from its all-time high last November, while other leading cryptocurrencies are also way down from their record highs.The downturn has seen more than $1.5 trillion wiped from the market and led to warnings from analysts that another “crypto winter” similar to 2018 may be underway.Bitcoin’s precarious price comes as El Salvador President Nayib Bukele hosts 44 countries on Monday to discuss the merits of the cryptocurrency and the benefits of adoption.Eight months after El Salvador made bitcoin legal tender, several other countries appear close to adopting the cryptocurrency despite warnings from the IMF and some figures within the industry.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and other leading cryptocurrencies in our live coverage below.
MARKETS

